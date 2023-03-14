News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield founder of men's mental health group vows to raise funds in honour of member who took his own life

The founder of a men’s online mental health group in Mansfield has vowed to continue fundraising after hearing about the death of a member –and is appealing to the community for support with sponsorship.

By Phoebe Cox
Published 14th Mar 2023, 08:14 GMT- 2 min read

Lads’ Advice, a Facebook group with more than 5,000 members, was founded by Cambridge University student Gav Topley, from Warsop, and Charlie Kerry-Pickering, from Mansfield Woodhouse.

The group is raising money for the charity PAPYRUS Prevention of Young Suicide – and after exceeding their £20,000 target, members are now aiming for £30,000.

However, members of the online group were left “heartbroken” after hearing member Lance Corporal Taylor Cole, of the 3rd Division Signals Regiment,Royal Signals, had been found hanged at his barracks on Salisbury Plain, Wiltshire.

Gav Topley with group member, Tom Chantry - fundraising together for Lads' Advice.
Gav said: “We have been able to support young men with a range of difficult circumstances.

“We have been able to step in on several occasions when young men were at the point of crisis and had the means and intent to take their own lives.

“We have worked to support and signpost and have had many happy endings where there could have been tragedies.

“Recently, for the first time, we suffered the loss of a member and as a group we are heartbroken.

“I spoke with Taylor frequently over the Christmas period, planning to meet in the new year.

“We want to do something to honour Taylor’s memory, while continuing our fundraising.”

Gav said the group has been offered a couple of places in the Rome Marathon at very short notice and members felt, as Taylor was motivated by sport, it was fitting to run in his memory.

Due to rising costs and the fact the group does not handle funds themselves, Gav said he was hoping a local business may sponsor two places by providing flight tickets and accommodation for the marathon, on Sunday, March 19.

Gav said the flights would ideally leave Manchester or East Midlands on March 17 and return on March 20.

He said any business interested in sponsoring a place would be featured in promotion across social media, with their logos added to sportswear during the marathon.

Those interested in sponsorship can contact the group via [email protected]

