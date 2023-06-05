Former TV newsman in running to be Labour’s choice as East Midlands first regional mayor

News you can trust since 1952
John Hess, the BBC’s former Political Editor for the East Midlands, has announced he is seeking to be the Labour Party’s candidate for the new role of East Midlands regional mayor.
Published 5th Jun 2023, 17:05 BST- 2 min read

The election for the new position is due to be next May, but the Labour Party has now started its selection procedure to decide on its candidate.

John said: “The creation of a regional mayor for the East Midlands is an exciting step-change opportunity, and it requires a new style of fresh and engaging politics.

“As the BBC’s East Midlands political editor for nearly 20 years, I reported increasingly on the frustrations and reality of a region limited by government underinvestment, austerity and too often overlooked. That has to change.

Former East Midlands newsman John Hess wants to be Labour's candidate to be regional mayor
“Even senior Conservatives from the region acknowledge that the East Midlands has been losing out.

"We deserve better than this.

"As regional mayor, my priority will be policies that deliver opportunity, well-being and prosperity. It’s also about finding common-purpose and common-ground in promoting the East Midlands, and having our voice heard at the top table of national Government."

During his BBC career as the region’s political editor, John reported from Westminster and closer to home on the impact of government decisions on local communities.

He was a familiar face on our TV screens through his appearances on BBC One’s daily news programme East Midlands Today and Sunday Politics.

He is now an honorary professor at the School of Politics and International Relations at the University of Nottingham.

He is also chair of trustees for the East Midlands-based Music for Everyone charity, and for six years was on the board of Inspire, the charity that runs Nottinghamshire’s libraries, archives and music in schools

The regional mayor will have responsibility for new devolved powers from Whitehall covering economic development, transportation, skills training and housing, with an annual budget of £38 million.

It’ll cover a population of 2.2 million people.

The East Midlands regional mayor will lead a new body, the Combined Council Authority, made up of political leaders from the region’s big four local authorities, Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire, Nottingham and Derby councils –Coun Ben Bradley, Nottinghamshire Council leader and Mansfield MP, has been strongly linked with seeking the Conservative nomination for the post, but has said he will not make a decision until autumn.

