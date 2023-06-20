The authority’s cabinet will meet next week to discuss the brownfield sites, which are part of a council drive to build new homes and bring down large waiting lists for social properties across the district.

When the Ashfield Independents took control of the authority in 2018, they set out plans to build 100 social homes by 2023.

It said last year this target had been surpassed and now new planning is under way following the group’s majority election win last month.

Ashfield Council's headquarters on Urban Road, Kirkby.

Plans due before the cabinet show at least 47 homes could be built across two sites identified .

The council says a site on Hardwick Lane, Sutton, could accommodate 30 homes.

The land, known locally as ‘Hardwick Lane Rec’, is currently designated open space, but has been identified as ‘developable’ by the council.

In a report, the authority said: “The council is conscious of the need to ensure residents have access to good-quality open spaces.

“Hardwick Lane Rec is under consideration as part of this proposal, only because there are a number of alternative parks and amenities in the area.

“The council is duty-bound to consult with residents if it wishes to consider changing the designated use of a site.

“If there is meaningful feedback opposing the change, the matter will be brought back to cabinet for further consideration.”

A further 17 properties could be built on a council-owned garage site and adjacent land, on Central Avenue, Kirkby.

The council said: “The adjacent land is part of the neighbouring allotment site.

“However, it has never been used as allotments and would be too expensive to clear and cultivate for this purpose.

“No allotment holders would be affected, or allotments lost as a result of the proposal.”

A third “land-locked” site, accessed via a neighbouring parcel of land, has been identified on Clegg Hill Drive, Huthwaite, although the council has not specified how many homes it could accommodate.