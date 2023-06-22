News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield digital billboard plans switched off by the council

Plans to install a digital billboard at a site in Mansfield have been rejected by the council.
By John Smith
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 12:04 BST- 1 min read

ARM Capital wanted to install a single digital billboard, measuring six metres by 3m, on 3m-high poles on land next to Hill House, on Commercial Gate in the town centre.

The full height of the structure would have been 5.5m and ARM said no moving images would be shown on the screens.

It added the displays would also be used for urgent information if required by the council.

Plans for a digital billboard at this site in Mansfield have been rejected. Photo: GooglePlans for a digital billboard at this site in Mansfield have been rejected. Photo: Google
It sahid the billboard would not create a conflict with traffic heads, obstruct road signs or affect highways safety and was not in a conservation area.

However, Mansfield Council planners disagreed and rejected the proprosal.

Giving its reasons, the council said: “The proposal, by virtue of its scale, massing, appearance and proximity to the conservation area, would have a detrimental effect on the area’s general character and that of the wider conservation area.”

