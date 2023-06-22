ARM Capital wanted to install a single digital billboard, measuring six metres by 3m, on 3m-high poles on land next to Hill House, on Commercial Gate in the town centre.

The full height of the structure would have been 5.5m and ARM said no moving images would be shown on the screens.

It added the displays would also be used for urgent information if required by the council.

Plans for a digital billboard at this site in Mansfield have been rejected. Photo: Google

It sahid the billboard would not create a conflict with traffic heads, obstruct road signs or affect highways safety and was not in a conservation area.

However, Mansfield Council planners disagreed and rejected the proprosal.