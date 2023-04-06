List of candidates confirmed for Ashfield Council local election on May 4

Ashfield District Council has confirmed the full list of candidates standing for election in the whole-council poll next month.

Voters will return to polling stations on May 4 to elect 35 councillors for the next four years.

In total, 106 candidates have been nominated to contest the election across 23 council wards.

The elections take place on Thursday, May 4.

Some wards will elect just one councillor, while others will vote for two or three people to represent them.

In the 2019 election, the Ashfield Independents won 30 out of a possible 35 seats and with it control of the council.

This came after the group had taken over the council a year earlier when a vote of no confidence ousted the previous Labour administration in 2018.

This followed two former Labour councillors – Lee Anderson, now Ashfield’s MP, and Coun Chris Baron – defecting to the Tories.

Six more former Labour councillors left the party to become independents as the Labour Group was removed from power a year before the election.

The 2019 poll then saw the Con win three seats – all in Hucknall West – while Labour returned just two Hucknall South councillors, down from 22 in total in 2015.

Turnout in the 2019 election was 38 per cent.

The full 2023 Ashfield District Council election will take place on Thursday, May 4, with polling stations open from 7am-10pm. Votes will be counted overnight at the new Kirkby Leisure Centre.

Notable candidates include Coun Tom Hollis seeking re-election in Huthwaite and Brierley, six months after being convicted of harassment without violence and careless driving during two trials at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court in September.

Abbey Hill Ward (one seat)

Andrew Meakin, of Farm View Road, Kirkby – AI;

Pat Rogerson, address in Ashfield area – Con;

Sean White, of Pinewood Close, Kirkby – Lab;

Annesley & Kirkby Woodhouse (two)

Jamie Bell, of Erewash Street, Kirkby – AI;

Simon Bishop, of Salmon Lane, Annesley Woodhouse – Lab;

Donna Gilbert, of Lime Tree Avenue, Kirkby – Lab;

Anthony Hunt, address in Ashfield area – TUSC;

Rachel Madden, of Derby Road, Kirkby – AI;

Richard Portas, address in Ashfield area – Con;

Dale Saddington, address in Ashfield area – Con.

Ashfields (one)

Sam Ansell, address in Ashfield area – Con;

David Walters of Clegg Hill Drive, Huthwaite – AI;

Margaret Wilson, address in Ashfield area – Lab.

Carsic (one)

Derrick Etches, address in Ashfield area;

Tony Johnson, of Davies Avenue, Sutton – Con;

Cathy Mason, of Northwood Avenue, Sutton – Lab;

Joel Meakin, of Alfreton Road, Sutton – AI.

Greenwood & Summit (two)

Enid Bakewell, of Manor House Court, Kirkby – Lab;

Linford Gibbons, of Lindrick Road, Kirkby – Lab;

Christopher Huskinson, of Laburnum Avenue, Kirkby – AI;

Warren Nuttall, of Rosewood Drive, Kirkby – AI;

Lee Scothern, address in Ashfield area – Con;

Simon Wright, address in Ashfield area – Con.

Huthwaite & Brierley (two)

Paul Grafton, of Evans Avenue, Sutton – AI;

Tom Hollis, of Yew Tree Drive, off Common Road, Huthwaite – AI;

John Howlett, address in Ashfield area – Con;

Stefan Lamb, of Douglas Road, Sutton – Lab;

Jayne Lilliman, of Thoresby Crescent, Stanton Hill – Lab;

Graham Lynk, of Primula Grove, Kirkby – Con.

Jacksdale & Westwood (one)

Chris Baron, address in South Kesteven area – Con;

Julie Gregory, of Laverick Road, Jacksdale – AI;

Christopher Varnam, of Lindley Avenue, Sutton – Lab;

Kingsway (one)

Darren Clay, address in Ashfield area – Con;

Dale Grounds, of Hornbeam Way, Kirkby – AI;

Clare West, of Linnet Close, Kirkby – Lab.

Kirkby Cross & Portland (one)

Cheryl Butler. of Crees Yard, Kirkby – Lab;

Sam Howlett, of Wheatley Avenue, Kirkby – Con;

Sarah Lewsey, of Willow Avenue, Kirkby – AI.

Larwood (one)

Adam Bright, address in Ashfield area – Lab;

Jack Middleton, of Kirkby Road, Sutton – Con;

Jason Zadrozny, of Sutton Road, Kirkby – AI.

Leamington (one)

Sarah Madigan, of Barnes Crescent, Sutton – AI;

Stuart Peach, address in Ashfield area – Con;

Ruth Stevens, address in Ashfield area – TUSC;

Kerry Thornton, of Poplars Way, Harlow Wood - Lab.

Selston (two)

Mark Bradshaw, address in Ashfield area – Con;

Rob Brooks, of Regent Street, Sutton – Lab;

Cam Felton, address in Ashfield area – Con;

Colleen Flint, address in Ashfield area – Lab;

Andy Gascoyne, of Church Lane, Selston – AI;

Arnie Hankin, of Church Lane, Underwood – AI.

Skegby (two)

Michael Barber, address in Ashfield area – Lab;

Will Bostock, of Healdswood Street, Skegby – AI;

Keith Broughton, of High Tor, Sutton – Con;

Jodine Cronshaw, of Mansfield Road, Skegby – AI;

Roman Gasecki, of Ashcourt Gardens, Sutton – Con;

George Watson, of Institute Street, Stanton Hill – Lab.

Stanton Hill & Teversal (one)

Lee Haywood, of Welbeck Square, Stanton Hill – Lab;

Bill Rogerson, address in Ashfield area – Con;

Helen-Ann Smith, of Brand Lane, Stanton Hill – AI.

Sutton Central & New Cross (two)

Samantha Deakin, of Chatsworth Street, Sutton – AI;

Max Everett, of Oak Tree Road, Sutton – Lab;

Vicki Heslop, of Leamington Drive, Sutton – AI;

Shinto Mathew, address in Nottingham city – Con;

Margaret Renshaw, of Stanton Court, High Street, Stanton Hill - Lab;

Lea Sharpe, address in Ashfield area – TUSC;

Karen Shaw, address in Ashfield area – Con.

Sutton Junction & Harlow Wood (one)

Marcus Everett, of Oak Tree Road, Sutton – Lab;

Mitch Mitchell, of Chestnut Close, Harlow Wood – Con;

Matthew Relf, of Searby Road, Sutton – AI.

Sutton St Mary’s (one)

Kier Barsby, of Warnadene Road, Sutton – AI;

Christopher Barton-Hanson, of Redcliffe Street, Sutton – Con;

Rebekkah Sisson, of Chatsworth Street, Sutton – Lab.

The Dales (one)

Jackie Barber, address in Ashfield area – Lab;

Angela Bentley, address in Mansfield area – Con;

John Smallridge, of Queen Street, Sutton – AI.

Underwood (one)

Dawn Justice, of De Morgan Close, Underwood – Con;

David Martin, of Lawrence Park, Underwood – AI;

Sebastian Wilson, address in Ashfield area – Lab.

Key:

AI – Ashfield Independents working all-year round;

Con – Con;

Lab – Labour