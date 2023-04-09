Green light for pizza kitchen as huge Sutton housing development thrown out

Latest planning applications submitted and decided in and around Mansfield and Ashfield in the week commencing Monday, April 3, 2023:

Latest applications submitted to Mansfield Council include:

Hillside, 9 West Bank Lea, Mansfield: Detached garage;

Forever Green, Ransom Wood Business Park, Southwell Road West, Rainworth.

44 Budby Crescent, Meden Vale: Two-storey side, single-storey rear and single-storey front extensions with raised patio to rear;

14 Sartfield Road, Forest Town: Two-storey rear extension;

Land to the east of Penniment Lane, Mansfield: Two holiday lodges and wild flower meadow.

Latest applications decided by Mansfield Council include:

Frederick Gent School, Mansfield Road, South Normanton.

10 Dorchester Close, Mansfield: Reposition driveway and construct double garage and worksop to rear. Approved;

121 Sherwood Street, Warsop: Two-storey side extension, single-storey front and rear extensions and widening of dropped kerb. Conditional permission;

236 Eakring Road, Mansfield: Demolish conservatory and erection of single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

1 Fairlawns, Mansfield: Works to three trees. Conditional permission;

Center Parcs' Sherwood Forest Holiday Village, Old Rufford Road, Rufford.

8 Birchlands, Forest Town: Works to tree. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to Ashfield Council include:

St Katherine’s Church, Buttery Lane, Sutton: Works to four lime trees within church grounds;

Warwick Energy, Mill Lane, Kirkby: Small-scale electricity generating plant, phase one works comprising three generators;

79 Station Road, Selston: Single-storey rear extension;

179 Sutton Road, Kirkby: Solar panels and replacement area of mono-pitched roof to front elevation and feature entrance canopy;

15 Lime Tree Avenue, Sutton: Single-storey rear extension;

96-98 Victoria Road, Kirkby: Change of use from cafe to residential, one-bedroom accommodation;

11 The Spinney, Harlow Wood: Tree works.

Latest applications decided by Ashfield Council include:

19 Alexandra Terrace, Sutton: Tree works. Withdrawn;

21 Alfreton Road, Underwood: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

Stubbin Hill Farm, Brand Lane, Sutton: Residential development of up to 141 dwellings and associated infrastructure. Refused;

7 Cauldwell Road, Sutton: Two-storey side extension. Conditional permission;

6 Fackley Road, Sutton: Dropped kerb. Conditional permission;

39 Station Road, Sutton: Dwelling. Conditional permission;

6 Sylvan Crescent, Sutton: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

Castle Engineering, Prospect Close, Kirkby: First-floor extension providing office accommodation. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to Bolsover Council include:

Westwood House, Church Lane, Tibshelf: Levelled hardstanding area for horsebox parking;

Land south-west of Beaumont Cottage, Hilcote Lane, Hilcote: Agricultural building with associated infrastructure;

79 Chesterfield Road, Tibshelf: Two-storey side extension with room in the roof, single-storey rear and front extension and demolition of the existing detached garage;

Frederick Gent School, Mansfield Road, South Normanton: Alterations to the single track entrance road to the school to convert it into a double-width road;

Holiday Inn, Carter Lane East, South Normanton: Electric Vehicle chargers associated infrastructure to include LV panels, power cabinets, substation, lighting and other associated works.

Latest applications decided by Bolsover Council include:

Land east of Castlewood Business Park, Pinxton Lane, off Alfreton Road, Sutton: Demolition of Grange Farm and Cuttings Farm and associated buildings, erection of up to 80,250 sq metres of employment uses in general industrial and storage and distribution with ancillary offices and provision of supporting infrastructure. No objections;

2 Bracken Road, Shirebrook: Single-storey side extension. Conditional permission;

74 Main Street, Shirebrook: First-floor extension to the side and rear elevation. Conditional permission;

Glapwell Cricket Club, Park Avenue, Glapwell: Front and side extensions and minor alterations to pavilion including external ramps and steps, photovoltaic panels to roof. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to Gedling Council include:

45 Summercourt Drive, Ravenshead: Demolish garage and erection replacement garage, erection of porch, first-floor side extension, loft conversion and erection of rear dormer, render and timber cladding to garage extension, provision of air conditioning units;

113 Moor Road, Papplewick: Two-storey side extension, alterations and extensions to roof, remove the existing side and rear extensions;

2 New Cottages, Sandy Lane, Ravenshead: Replacement of conservatory with wrap-around side extension, replacement windows and door and rendering, new garden room;

30 Byron Street, Newstead: Remove rear extension, build new rear extension;

5 Beech Avenue, Ravenshead: Extensions and alterations to existing property to form open-plan family room and utility;

Ravenshead Leisure Centre, Longdale Lane, Ravenshead: Works to multiple trees;

Woodland adjacent Milton Crescent, Ridgewood Grove, Ravenshead: Works to multiple trees.

Latest applications decided by Gedling Council include:

54 Quarry Road, Ravenshead: Pitched roof over existing car port and brick up openings and insert door and windows to form enclosed garage, and insert bi-fold doors in rear elevation. Conditional permission.

Latest applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council include:

9 Whinney Lane, Ollerton: Change of external wall finish from brick to insulation with render finish. Approved;

13 Larch Road, Ollerton: Change of external wall finish from brick to insulation with render finish. Approved;

Rufford View, Clipstone Road, Edwinstowe: Removal of outbuilding, new double garage with external access to annex above. Refused;

Center Parcs Sherwood Forest Holiday Village, Old Rufford Road, Rufford: Extension and remodelling of The Venue conferencing centre. Approved;

Lincolnshire Co-op, Stanton Avenue, Bilsthorpe: Two illuminated fascia signs. Approved;