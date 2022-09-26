Disgraced Ashfield councillor Tom Hollis speaks out after conviction leads to dismissal as deputy council leader

Hollis, aged 29, was convicted of harassment without violence and careless driving last week after two separate trials over four days at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court.

Sentencing was adjourned to next month.

Coun Tom Hollis

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Hollis remains an Ashfield Indpendents elected councillor for Huthwaite and Brierley on Ashfield Council and for Sutton West on Nottinghamshire Council.

He continues to represent the Ashfield Independents and has not had the party whip removed – and has not directly indicated any plans to resign..

However, he said no decision has been made on whether he will continue as a politician beyond his current terms in office.

His district council seat is up for election in May 2023 as part of wider Ashfield polls, and he says he is taking the next few weeks to decide whether to stand again.

He is also unsure whether he will attend council meetings throughout the coming weeks, fearing his guilty verdicts will be a ‘distraction’.

Hollis said: “I’m going to stick to my constituency work for a couple of weeks.

“I probably won’t be attending meetings either, because I will be a distraction. I will be considering where I want to go in the future during this time.

“I need to think about where I want to go moving forwards. I care about what I do and I’m upset about losing the deputy leadership, but I understand actions do have consequences.

“With regards to whether I remain as a councillor, I need to think about where I go from here and have a few weeks to clear my head.”

Hollis’s term as county councillor for Sutton West runs until May 2025.

Unless he steps down from either elected role, it is unlikely he could be removed from these positions through any other situation than an election.

However, Coun Zadrozny has revealed he does not yet know whether he would allow the disgraced councillor to represent the Ashfield Independents at an election.

He said: “We’ve got to wait for sentencing. Whether to keep Tom on is also bigger than just me. As much as people like to think I’m the body and soul, the Ashfield Independents are a bigger party than me.

“We’ve got 800 or so members, it’s a decision that will be weighed up after sentencing and whether Tom still wants to do that.

“He’s been found guilty, he’s obviously going to serve his punishment and he’s lost the deputy leadership. He’s lost money and a position of authority and I always think people should have a chance for rehabilitation.

“The decision on whether he gets to continue in his position is down to him or his residents.”

In dismissing Hollis from his district council roles, Coun Zadrozny said: “His position as deputy leader is no longer tenable and is a distraction from the incredibly positive work Ashfield is doing.”

‘Very sorry’

In a statement released to your Chad, Hollis said: “Firstly, I want to thank the many local residents who have taken the time to contact me with their support over the last few days. Their friendship and trust means a lot to me.

“I totally accept my actions and the verdict has upset many people and embarrassed our councillors and council. For that I am genuinely and totally sorry. My behaviour fell short of that which my local residents deserve.

“It was more than two years ago and I have grown up and matured since then. I was in a relationship that was breaking down, working hard through Covid and suffering mentally as my grandmother started her end-of-life care at that time. That’s not to make excuses, just to be more honest about that period of time from a personal point of view than I have been.

“I’m in a different place now, happy with with my partner Hannah and in a new home away from that stress. If I could turn back the clock I would.

“The last thing I would want to do is let my residents down or embarrass the council which I have worked so hard to make succeed.

“I have spoken to the council leader about this at length and understand fully the decision he is taking to remove me as his deputy leader. It obviously hurts, but I accept it totally.