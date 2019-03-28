Labour select Andy Abrahams as third mayoral candidate

Mansfield Labour has selected its third mayoral candidate for the upcoming council elections.

Andy Abrahams, a former teacher, engineer and civil servant, has been selected as the third candidate after the previous two stepped down.

Andy Abrahams.

Mr Abrahams has worked as a principal chartered engineer on projects including the channel tunnel, and has also worked as a mathematics teacher.

Born in Mansfield, he grew up on the Ladybrook estate, his children were educated in Mansfield and his father worked at Crown Farm Colliery.

Speaking on what he will offer as mayoral candidate in his manifesto, he says he will open consultation on "continuing the role of executive mayor", and says he will donate 30 per cent of his salary to charitable causes.

He said: "To win this election we need to fight a positive campaign and give the residents a voice in determining how they want their council to be run.

Kate Allsop.

"We need to demonstrate that Mansfield Labour is a party fit for the future.

"A friendly, genuine, honest, innovative and inclusive party that promotes policies where residents feel the tangible benefits in their everyday lives whilst pointing out the undemocratic, secretive incompetency of the Independents over the last 16 years.

We need to invest in the district to promote jobs and investment and encourage others to do likewise, and ensure as far as possible we employ local firms and suppliers to keep money in the local economy by including positive local criteria in assessments and when awarding contracts.

"I will seek the public’s opinion about continuing the role of executive mayor, as the current system is basically undemocratic and incompatible with Labour’s philosophy of local representation and accountability.

George Jabbour.

"I would forfeit 30 per cent of my salary if elected as mayor to small community and volunteering projects who would need to demonstrate their benefit, and I would use my position of mayor to promote charitable work."

Mr Abrahams is the third candidate for Labour in the mayoral election, after Paul Bradshaw resigned in a row with parliamentary candidate Coun Sonya Ward and Coun Sean McCallum resigned after allegations of anti-Semitism were brought forward against him.

He will represent Labour in the mayoral election on May 2, where he will take on incumbent mayor Kate Allsop, George Jabbour of the Conservatives and Mansfield South Independent Councillor Stephen Garner.

More candidates for the mayoral election could be announced next week when Mansfield District Council reveals the full list of candidates on April 4.

Stephen Garner.

