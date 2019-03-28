Volunteers call for action after Clipstone church is vandalised

Volunteers at a Clipstone church have called for action to be taken after their building was vandalised.

Windows were broken by vandals at The All Saints church in Clipstone on three separate occasions and police are yet to catch anybody for the crime.

A boarded up window.

Volunteers at the church have said they are "reluctant" to make repairs straight away because it is "not the first time" the church has been targeted, and last time their site was vandalised their repair work was targeted "almost straight away".

They also expect it will cost about £500-600 to repair, which will have to come "out of their own pockets".

David Marriott, church spokesman, said: "It's mindless vandalism and for the life of me I can't understand why we have been targeted.

"It's an inconvenience and it is not the first time we have been targeted.

The damage.

"Last time we got targeted we did the repairs and we got targeted again, so we are a bit reluctant to do them again just in case it happens.

"There's no point in paying for the repairs because if it happens again it's a waste of money.

"We think it might cost £500-600 to repair and because we are a community church we will have to pay out of our own pockets or from donations or church money.

"I hope the people who did this get caught."

The damage.

Nottinghamshire Police have confirmed they are investigating the three incidents.

A police spokesman said: "Officers were called to All Saints Church in Church Road, Clipstone following reports of the church windows being broken.

"Three separate incidents are believed to have taken place between March 8-9, March 13-15 and also March 17-19 .

"Officers are now appealing for any witnesses and information following the incidents.

The windows before.

"Officers have visited the church this week and continue to investigate.

"If you do have any information please call 101 quoting incident number 523 of March 19."

