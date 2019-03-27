Firefighters battle large grass fire in Mansfield through the night

Firefighters have tackled a grass fire in Mansfield which spanned 3,000 square metres.

Crews from Blidworth, Mansfield and Edwinstowe attended the fire off Eakring Road, Mansfield, at 6.47pm yesterday and tackled the fire through the night.

The photo was taken by Firefighter Jamie Wragg.

A spokesman from Blidworth Fire Station said: "A tough night battling several large gorse fire in the Oaktree Lane area."

A Nottinghamshire Fore & Rescue spokesman said: "It was approximately 3,000 sqaure metres of grass and undergrowth was involved in fire.

"Flexipacks of water and beaters were used to extinguish the blaze."

Video shows large smoke cloud as 40 caravans are destroyed in a large fire near Clay Cross