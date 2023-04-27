Labour say Conservative cuts to the NHS have left 3,530 patients in Mansfield wait more than a month to see a GP, and only have a 77 per cent chance of getting a face-to-face appointment.

As many as 68 per cent are unable to see the doctor of their choice.

In response, Labour will this week focus its local election campaign on its plans to cut GP waiting times.

Steve Yemm says Labour will train more doctors and help more people see their preferred GP

The party is promising to:

Double medical school places to train 7,500 more doctors a year, paid for by abolishing the non-dom tax status;

Guarantee patients face-to-face appointments if they want them;

Bring back the family doctor so patients can see the same GP each appointment.

A review published by the NHS last year found that seeing the same doctor for each appointment is better for patients and helps doctors spot serious illness earlier.

Before the pandemic, 84 per cent of GP appointments were held face-to-face across the country, but just two-thirds of appointments across England were face-to-face in February, while 40 per cent of patients say they were only offered a telephone consultation when they last tried to book a face-to-face GP appointment.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will be talk about falling numbers of GPs this week, and Shadow Health Secretary, Wes Streeting will set out Labour’s plans to reform general practice in a speech on Friday.

Steve Yemm, Labour’s prospective parliamentary candidate for Mansfield said: “It’s much better for patients to see the GP who knows their medical history, face-to-face if they wish.

“But patients are finding it impossible to get an appointment at all, let alone with the doctor they want, in the manner they choose.

"It’s no surprise given the Conservatives have cut 2,000 GPs since 2015.

“Labour will double medical school places to train 7,500 extra doctors and 10,000 more nurses a year, paid for by abolishing the non-dom tax status, so patients are seen on time again.

