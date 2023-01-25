For the first time, residents in Mansfield and Ashfield will need to show photo ID to vote at this year’s local elections, which are taking place on May 4, 2023

From May 4, you’ll need photo ID to vote at polling stations in local elections in England, UK Parliamentary by-elections and Police and Crime Commissioner elections in England and Wales.

Accepted forms of ID include a UK, European Economic Area (EEA) or Commonwealth passport; a UK, EEA or Commonwealth drivers’ licence; and some concessionary travel passes, such as an older person’s

bus pass or an Oyster 60+ card.

Voters can use expired ID if they are still recognisable from the photo.

Your Chad readers have shared their thoughts on the announcement.

In a comment on your Chad’s Facebook page – fb.com/mansfieldchad – Karen Clarke said: “It’s about time that proof was provided.”

Alan Hunt said he thought it was a great idea.

Andrew Marshall, from Mansfield, said: “It won't affect my ability to vote, as I always carry photo ID.”

Daniel Bostock said: “If it makes elections safer, what’s the problem?”

Martin Farmilo said: “I have no problem with this, as long as they're prepared to provide free ID to those who don’t have any.”

Anyone without one of the accepted forms of ID will be able to apply for a free ID online.

However, some readers did not agree with the changes.

Lynn Collins said: “Many senior voters may not have a photo ID. Not everyone has a bus pass.”

John Waller said: “It sounds like more control of us. I don't trust this government at all.”

Cameron Ruth said: “Any excuse to stop people voting, so they can stay in.”

Others said they have no plans to vote anyway.

Wendy Annibal, from Mansfield, said: “I won’t be voting anyway, so it makes no odds to me.”

