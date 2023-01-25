Determined campaigner Eileen Massey has been battling for almost two years to establish Veterans Unite but has been dogged by problems locating suitable headquarters.

But now she has secured temporary use of a shop on Bridge Street where she can boost her fundraising for the group and invite veterans for supportive chats.

"I will be selling all kinds of items,” said Eileen, 65, who is retired. "I have also met two veterans from Mansfield, one of whom is suffering from PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) after leaving the Army.

Cutting the ribbon is Jay Rowlinson, chief executive officer of Mansfield BID who is a former Army major, watched by Cllr Sid Walker, of the district council.

"The other used to get help from local councillor Brian Lohan, who sadly died at Christmas.”

Eileen hopes the skills she gained during her time as a mental-health nurse can help former servicemen and women who have served their country in war-ravaged countries.

Many find it difficult to make the transition from battlefield back to civilian life and suffer flashbacks and extreme anxiety. Some turn to drink and drugs, while others end up homeless.

Veterans Unite is now recognised as a community interest company (CIC) and is eligible to apply for grants, such as business support funding.

Determined campaigner Eileen Massey outside the new base for her Veterans Unite group, which supports struggling former servicemen and women.

Her new base is a fireworks shop, owned by Dave Butler, who has kindly let Eileen have it for a small weekly rent until the start of the next Bonfire Night season in October.

"It is not really big enough for everything I’d like, including a drop-in centre and a cafe, but it’s a start,” said a grateful Eileen.

The base was officially opened by Jay Rowlinson, who is the chief executive officer of the Mansfield BID organisation. Jay himself spent 32 years in the armed forces, rising to the Army rank of major.

Eileen enjoying a laugh on the opening day of the shop with Cllr Sid Walker (left) and Sgt Gordon Hardy, of Mansfield's Army Reserve Centre (right)

Also there to show his backing was Sgt Gordon Hardy, of the Army Reserve Centre on Bath Street, and two district councillors who have been big supporters of Veterans Unite, Sid Walker and Mick Barton.

Eileen plans more fundraising on the reserve centre’s promotional stand at Mansfield Market on March 8, April 26 and May 17, and via a bucket collection at Stags’ home game against Leyton Orient on March 11.

