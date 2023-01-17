For the first time, residents in Mansfield and Ashfield will need to show photo ID to vote at this year’s local elections.

The requirement to show photo ID at polling stations across England was passed by the UK Government’s Elections Act and comes into effect for the first time this May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This means individuals without photo ID will no longer be able to vote.

Accepted forms of ID include a UK, European Economic Area (EEA) or Commonwealth passport; a UK, EEA or Commonwealth drivers’ licence; and some concessionary travel passes, such as an older person’s bus pass or an Oyster 60+ card. Voters will be able to use expired ID if they are still recognisable from the photo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who does not have one of the accepted forms of ID will be able to apply for free ID online.

The full list of accepted ID is available on the Electoral Commission’s website, along with more information about the new requirement and details of how to apply for the free ID.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Voters must now show photo ID before they can be given their ballot paper.

Anyone who wants to have their say in May's elections must also be registered to vote, which can be done so by visiting gov.uk/register-to-vote. Individuals wishing to apply for free ID must first make sure they are registered to vote.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Hill, Mansfield Council returning officer and chief executive, said: “With mayoral and district council elections taking place in this district on Thursday May 4 2023, it is important that those who want to vote make sure they have an accepted form of ID, following the introduction of new legislation by Government.

“This will mean you will need to provide suitable identification when casting your vote.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Residents who do not have one of the accepted forms of ID can apply for a Voter Authority Certificate online, by post or in person. If you need any help with applying for the ID or want to request an application form, contact the electoral services team via [email protected] or 01623 463463.”

Ruth Dennis, Ashfield Council director of legal and governance and returning officer, said: “Ashfield Council will provide as much support as possible to ensure every resident who wants to vote in elections on May 4 is able to do so as easily as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From now until the elections, the council will be publicising the new voter ID requirements and how residents can get a Voter Authority Certificate, if they don’t have eligible photo ID.”

The new legislation has faced some criticism from politicians and campaigners, with a study by the Cabinet Office revealing it could affect as many as two million people without ID.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Helen-Ann Smith, Ashfield Council deputy leader, said: “We remain concerned the Conservative Government has rushed this through and is not compensating council’s appropriately.