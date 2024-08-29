Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A warning from the police is ringing in the ears of the council after plans for an HMO (house in multiple occupation) was given the go-ahead for a prominent building in Mansfield town centre.

The six-bedroom HMO, to accommodate 11 people in total, is to be created on the first and second floors above the Millets camping shop in West Gate.

The historic building, which dates back to the late 18th century, will house five two-bedroom flats and a single one-bedroom flat in what are currently disused offices.

Permission has been granted by Mansfield District Council, but with several conditions, which include making sure that stringent security measures are put in place and approved.

This follows a submission by the police, who warned that “many HMOs have poor standards of security, which render the occupants at an increased risk of becoming victims of crime”.

Although the Nottinghamshire force did not officially object to the planning application, it said: “This area of Mansfield suffers from a higher-than-average number of anti-social behaviour and burglary complaints, which are often linked to HMOs.

"As the occupants of HMOs do not own the property, it is often difficult for them to adopt any crime reduction recommendations made by the police.”

The company behind the plan is Broad Meadow Property Ltd, of Lincoln, which employed Phase Architecture, of Retford as its agent.

In statements sent to the council, Phase insists the flats will be “high quality” and that the appearance of the building will remain “exactly as it is”.

“The redevelopment will restore the building and prevent any further decay and decline,” Phase says.

It points out the plan reflects a reduction in demand for office space after a five-fold increase in home or hybrid working since the Covid-19 pandemic, and also “an attempt to get people back living in town centres”.

The ground floor of the building will continue to be used as a shop, although Millets is unlikely to be there for much longer.

The company told the landlord last October that it intended to close because of “poor levels of trade”.

A fresh and flexible rental agreement, with concessionary terms, was thrashed out, allowing Millets to stay.

But the agreement was only temporary, and betting company Boylesports has applied to the council for permission to move in.