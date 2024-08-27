Shop hopes to hit the bullseye with new darts pub in Mansfield Woodhouse

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A business is hoping to hit the bullseye with a plan to create a new darts pub in Mansfield Woodhouse.

The Mansfield Cues And Darts shop, which is located at Hallam Way on the Old Mill Lane Industrial Estate, has come up with the idea.

Lee Stacey, of the shop, has submitted a planning application to Mansfield District Council for a change of use at the premises to create a licensed club room or pub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The business would continue to sell high-quality darts, pool and snooker equipment and accessories for local enthusiasts. But it would also be licensed to sell alcohol and non-alcoholic drinks, opening between 10 am and 10 pm every day.

Mansfield Cues and Darts, of Mansfield Woodhouse, hopes to hit the bullseye with its plan for a new licensed club room/pub.

In a statement to the council, Lee says: “We anticipate a moderate, but consistent, flow of customers. The maximum number we expect at any given time would be approximately 30.

"The shop’s layout would be designed to comfortably accommodate this number, ensuring a pleasant experience without overcrowding.

"This proposed business aims to cater to the local community and to darts enthusiasts.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plan suggests the shop/pub would employ two members of staff, and there would be 12 parking spaces at the front and back of the unit.

The Mansfield Cues and Darts shop in Mansfield Woodhouse has earned rave reviews on Facebook since opening.

"We believe that the establishment of a specialised darts shop and venue would be a valuable addition to the local community,” Lee concludes.

Mansfield Cues And Darts has been a big success since opening, hitting double top with some of its online reviews.

One person, Lee Howarth, posted: “Excellent prices, and the staff are spot-on.” While Jordan Clayton said: “Unbelievable amount of darts stock, and great, friendly and knowledgeable staff.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlotte de Roeck described “a brilliant shop” that made her “very welcome”, while Ryan Kay said: “Great choice of everything for darts, snooker and pool. Very friendly and helpful.”.

The council’s planning officers are now considering the scheme and hope to make a decision, or recommendation, by Monday, October 14.

Other planning applications received by the council include these:

5 West Bank Lea, Mansfield – single-storey extension.

6 Regent Street, Mansfield – new shop front, including over-cladding to the facade and painting of windows and doors.

6 Clipstone Avenue, Mansfield – removal of one tree and work to another within a conservation area.