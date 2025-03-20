Green light for 61 new homes on site of former Huthwaite clothing factory

A residential development at an ‘eye sore’ former clothing factory site in Huthwaite has been given the go-ahead.

Ashfield Council has given final approval for 61 new homes to be built at the former Quantam Clothing factory on North Street.

The residential development will be two storeys and have a range of two to four-bedroom houses, four of which would be affordable.

Developer Gleeson applied for formal planning permission to build the homes.

Plans have been approved for 61 new homes on the former Quantam Clothing factory in Huthwaite. Photo: Google

The project was given the final green light at the council’s planning committee meeting on March 19.

The planning application was approved with a unanimous vote.

Coun Helen Ann Smith (Ash Ind) said after the meeting: “The factory that was there was demolished years ago and its been left in pieces.

“It has shrubs growing through it and its an eye sore.

"It’s great news we’re getting regeneration to the site.

“There’s going to be some affordable housing in the development so that’s opening up the market for those who weren’t previously able to get on the property ladder.

“It’s a fantastic use of that site, bring it back to use, will regenerate the area and make it look a lot better.

“Before my grandfather retired, he worked for the former clothing factory.

“I’m proud that we’re doing something with the area.

Highways officers raised concerns about parking and an increase in traffic to High Street and have called for the resurfacing of the foot path along North Street.

There were further concerns over trees being damaged due to installation of a ‘settlement tank’.

The council advised a detailed method to ensure damage control and the protection of trees during building works.