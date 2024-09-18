Demolition and change of use plans for historic landmark buildings in Mansfield town centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One important building in Mansfield town centre is earmarked for a demolition scheme, while another is heading for significant changes, according to the latest batch of planning applications.

Mansfield District Council has applied to knock down the former post office sorting centre at the back of the old general post office, built in 1913, on Church Street to help make way for a wider redevelopment of the area.

While the council has received a plan to give a new lease of life to a historic building at 32, 34, 36A and 36B West Gate, which is next to the Old Market Cross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The imposing building used to house the British Home Stores (BHS) shop and Clarks shoe store, which are both now closed. Going further back, part of the building was the Nags Head pub, which closed around 1980.

The building on West Gate, Mansfield, with its horses' heads on the stone facade, which used to house two major shops and was once the fondly remembered Nags Head pub.

The original Nags Head building dates back to 1700 and although two demolitions and reconstructions followed, the stone frontage with horses’ heads was retained, giving it considerable historical and architectural interest.

The whole retail space, from 32 to 36B, has been marketed this year for a sale price of £1.5 million, dropping from £1.85 million in 2020. It has also been available for lease for about £4,500 per month.

However, this latest planning application wants to change the four-storey building from solely retail to also incorporate office space on the first floor, light industrial use on the second floor and storage units on the first and third floors. Two shops would remain on the ground floor, although interested occupiers would need to be found.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application has been submitted by Tom Slaughter, of Lancashire, who has appointed Leith Planning Ltd, of Preston, to act on his behalf.

The grade II listed old general post office building on Church Street, Mansfield, at the back of which its former sorting office is set to be demolished.

A planning statement, submitted to the council by Leith, says the building is not listed, although others close by are. “But it has been identified as an important structure and is within the West Gate conservation area”.

"Numbers 36A and 36B are associated with the Nags Head pub, as evident by the horses’ heads incorporated within its decorative facade,” the statement goes on. “The property is considered to be of special interest to the community and is recorded as a local heritage asset on the council’s register.”

Leith insists the exterior of the building would remain the same, with its “visual identity not materially altered”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the plan would “secure the viable use of a vacant building on a prime site in the town centre”, complete with “high standards of sustainable design and construction”, and boost the local economy by providing 73 jobs.

A service yard and loading bay at the back would remain, and 14 parking spaces would be provided.

Meanwhile, the sorting office, built in the 1970s, is now derelict and of no heritage interest, says the council, which owns it.

Although it sits next to the grade II listed former post office building, which closed in 2017 and is under different ownership, there is no link between the two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is a detracting element of the listed building, possesses no architectural merit and is a negative feature within the conservation area,” says the council. Parts of it were dilapidated and others used by rough sleepers.

Once demolished, the council plans to replace it with new homes and a car park.