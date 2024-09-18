Demolition and change of use plans for historic landmark buildings in Mansfield town centre
Mansfield District Council has applied to knock down the former post office sorting centre at the back of the old general post office, built in 1913, on Church Street to help make way for a wider redevelopment of the area.
While the council has received a plan to give a new lease of life to a historic building at 32, 34, 36A and 36B West Gate, which is next to the Old Market Cross.
The imposing building used to house the British Home Stores (BHS) shop and Clarks shoe store, which are both now closed. Going further back, part of the building was the Nags Head pub, which closed around 1980.
The original Nags Head building dates back to 1700 and although two demolitions and reconstructions followed, the stone frontage with horses’ heads was retained, giving it considerable historical and architectural interest.
The whole retail space, from 32 to 36B, has been marketed this year for a sale price of £1.5 million, dropping from £1.85 million in 2020. It has also been available for lease for about £4,500 per month.
However, this latest planning application wants to change the four-storey building from solely retail to also incorporate office space on the first floor, light industrial use on the second floor and storage units on the first and third floors. Two shops would remain on the ground floor, although interested occupiers would need to be found.
The application has been submitted by Tom Slaughter, of Lancashire, who has appointed Leith Planning Ltd, of Preston, to act on his behalf.
A planning statement, submitted to the council by Leith, says the building is not listed, although others close by are. “But it has been identified as an important structure and is within the West Gate conservation area”.
"Numbers 36A and 36B are associated with the Nags Head pub, as evident by the horses’ heads incorporated within its decorative facade,” the statement goes on. “The property is considered to be of special interest to the community and is recorded as a local heritage asset on the council’s register.”
Leith insists the exterior of the building would remain the same, with its “visual identity not materially altered”.
However, the plan would “secure the viable use of a vacant building on a prime site in the town centre”, complete with “high standards of sustainable design and construction”, and boost the local economy by providing 73 jobs.
A service yard and loading bay at the back would remain, and 14 parking spaces would be provided.
Meanwhile, the sorting office, built in the 1970s, is now derelict and of no heritage interest, says the council, which owns it.
Although it sits next to the grade II listed former post office building, which closed in 2017 and is under different ownership, there is no link between the two.
"It is a detracting element of the listed building, possesses no architectural merit and is a negative feature within the conservation area,” says the council. Parts of it were dilapidated and others used by rough sleepers.
Once demolished, the council plans to replace it with new homes and a car park.