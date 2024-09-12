One of the largest schools in the Mansfield area is taking steps to improve its sixth-form campus, which is seen as “dull and not teenager-friendly”.

A planning application has been submitted by Manor Academy in Mansfield Woodhouse to build a new, two-storey sixth-form block, complete with a Starbucks or Costa-style cafe.

“The school has issues concerning the students' satisfaction with the sixth-form facilities,” says a planning statement lodged with Mansfield District Council.

"It has experienced student migration to other sixth-forms and colleges. Students prefer other schools because Manor’s campus is dull and not as teenager-friendly.

Manor Academy in Mansfield Woodhouse, where its current sixth-form campus is said to be "dull and not teenager-friendly"

"To appeal to students, the new building would have an area resembling a globalised, popular coffee shop brand to create a different environment from the school. It would be more like a high street cafe.

"The facility would also comprise two classrooms and two libraries, to be used by staff and students. The project is being funded by the school to improve the quality of campus life.

"It aspires to create a new social and learning environment to give sixth-form students a sense of independence before commencing their next steps.”

The building would sit on a hard-standing area of land within the Manor Academy grounds, facing Park Hall Road. It spans almost an acre but is currently under-used as sports/amenity space.

According to its latest Ofsted report earlier this year, there are currently 1,298 pupils at the school, of which 88 make up the sixth-form. The scheme is currently being considered by the council’s planning officers.

