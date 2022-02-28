What developments are planned where you live?

Here are the latest planning applications submitted and decided in and around Mansfield and Ashfield in the week beginning Monday, February 21, 2022.

Latest applications submitted to Mansfield Council:

Land to rear of 5 Rectory Road, Church Warsop: Detached dwelling;

Tesco Express, Chesterfield Road, Huthwaite

132 Chesterfield Road North, Mansfield: Three retail units and three apartments;

30 Birkland Avenue, Warsop: Single-storey rear extension, replacement roof with dormer to rear and canopy to front;

57 High Street, Mansfield Woodhouse: Demolition of existing porch and build new porch, reopen former doorway and uncover existing fireplace;

Newlawns, Heath Avenue, Mansfield: Removal of two trees;

All Saints' Catholic Voluntary Academy, Broomhill Lane, Mansfield.

Crantock, 2A Hermitage Avenue, Mansfield: Increase roof ridge line with additional dormer windows to front and rear;

82 Roman Bank, Mansfield Woodhouse: Two-storey side extension;

The Grange, Station Street, Mansfield Woodhouse: Works to two trees;

Norfolk Mews/Norfolk Lodge, Norfolk Drive, Mansfield: Works to trees;

Extensions and loft conversions are among the latest planning applications across Mansfield and Ashfield.

1 Kingsley Close, Mansfield Woodhouse: Garage door on front of car port and brick up side;

27 Old Mill Lane, Forest Town: Demolition of detached garage, erection of two-storey side and single-storey rear extensions, new dropped kerb.

Latest applications decided by Mansfield Council:

9 Little Robins Court, Mansfield: Garage to side elevation, conversion of existing garage to summer room, electric gates and boundary fence. Conditional permission;

12 Edgar Avenue, Mansfield: Two-storey extension to rear. Conditional permission;

13 Clifton Grove, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

18 Crompton Road, Pleasley: Two-storey and single-storey rear extensions. Conditional permission;

All Saints’ Catholic Voluntary Academy, Broomhill Lane, Mansfield: Boundary fence and gates. Conditional permission;

12 Jenford Street, Mansfield: First-floor rear extension. Conditional permission;

11 Lincoln Drive, Mansfield Woodhouse: Two-storey side and single-storey rear extensions. Conditional permission;

Site of Old Boiler House, Fritchley Court, Mansfield: Four one-bedroom, self-containted apartments for social housing. Conditional permission;

Currys PC World, Nottingham Road, Mansfield: Internally illuminated and non-illuminated fascia signs, non-illuminated wall-mounted signage, window vinyls and replacement panel to existing internally illumunated totem sign. Conditional permission;

4 Castle Street, Mansfield Woodhouse: Works to seven trees and removal of two trees. Conditional permission;

Red Oaks Care Community, 116 Clipstone Road West, Forest Town: Single-storey, 15-bedroom rear extension to existing care home to include communal areas, assisted bathroom and staff facilities, remodel existing front car park. Conditional permission;

97 Clipstone Road West, Forest Town: Shop front and partially perforated roller shutter. Refused;

Former Bath Mill, Bath Lane, Mansfield: Conversion/alteration and refurbishment of existing structure to create two cottages, one flat and one maisonette and erection of eight dwellings on site of former mill building. Conditional permission.

Housing bid

Latest applications submitted to Ashfield Council include:

14 Greenhill Lane, Kirkby: Single-storey rear extension;

26 Arthur Green Avenue, Kirkby: Single-story side extension and canopy to front;

2 Oak View Rise, Harlow Wood: Work to trees;

9 Urban Road, Kirkby: Conversion of outbuildings into single dwelling;

Land at junction of Priestsic Road, Northern View, Sutton: Maximum of 19 dwellings;

10 Roderick Avenue, Kirkby: Single-storey front extension with roof extending over existing garage and single-storey rear extension;

97 Alfreton Road, Underwood: Vehicular access;

Former Quantum Clothing Group, North Street, Huthwaite: Residential development of 71 dwellings;

24 Franderground Drive, Kirkby: Garden cabin;

5 Veronne Drive, Sutton: Two-storey side extension and entrance porch;

4 Grendon Way, Sutton: Two-storey side and single-storey rear extension;

Hillbank Farm, 90 Commonside, Selston: Extension to stables;

Haze View, 18 Grange Farm Close, Sutton: Single-storey rear extension

Lynwood, 276 Fackley Road, Sutton: Balcony to rear;

Tesco Express, Chesterfield Road, Huthwaite: Five fascia signs, one projecting sign, three vinyl, one gantry and four parking signs;

303 Alfreton Road, Sutton: Single-storey rear extension

Field south of Red Lion, Church Lane, Underwood: Maximum of four dwellings, new highway access.

Latest applications decided by Ashfield Council include:

2 The Granary, Grives Farm, Lindleys Lane, Kirkby: Replacement windows and doors. Refused;

32C Carsic Lane, Sutton: Outbuilding to be operated as a food takeaway serving cold and hot food. Refused;

30 Kingsway, Kirkby: Change of use from dwelling to two one-bedroom, self-contained studio flats. Conditional permission;

23 Lime Tree Avenue, Kirkby: Loft conversion including hip to gable and dormer to rear, two-storey and single-storey rear extension and detached garage. Conditional permission;

75 Annesley Lane, Selston: Single-storey rear extension and front porch. Conditional permission.

Green light for homes

Latest applications submitted to Bolsover Council include:

Land to rear of Leal Crest Cottage, Mill Lane, Pinxton: Two dwellings with separate garage;

Hardwick Hall, Hardwick Hall Drive, Hardwick Hall Park: External repairs and upgrading to roof of Outwing Visitor toilet, alterations to external step and various internal alterations to Outwing rooms;

78 West View, Tibshelf: Double-storey side extension and demolition of existing single-storey side extension.

Latest applications decided by Bolsover Council include:

31 The Brockwell, Broadmeadows, Pinxton: Two-storey side and rear extension. Conditional permission;

89 Ball Hill, South Normanton: First-floor extension over existing ground-floor extensions to side and rear elevations, single-storey extension to front of existing garage, replace remaining garage roof, insert bathroom window and additional single-storey extension to rear elevation. Conditional permission;

17 Primrose Hill, Blackwell: Single-storey extension to the rear. Prior approval not required;

Tremwen Sitwell, Grange Lane, Tibshelf: Bungalow. Approved;

Plug & Feathers, The Hill, Glapwell: Change of use from drinking establishment to convenience store, pedestrian access ramp to front entrance, change of window to door on rear elevation. Conditional permission;

Land east of Market Close Shirebrook: 24 single-storey dwellings. Conditional permission;

Builders Yard, Pit Hill, Whaley Thorns: Demolition of existing buildings on site, removal of existing contamination, re-configuration of the land and construction of 36 residential units with parking served off an associated access road. Conditional permission;

New garage bid

Latest applications submitted to Gedling Council include:

4 Barbers Wood Close, Ravenshead: Demolition of concrete garage and outbuilding, construction of brick double garage;

35 Chapel Lane, Ravenshead: Two-storey side extension;

The Hollies, Ravenshead: Works to trees.

Latest applications decided by Gedling Council include:

5 Quarry Close, Ravenshead: First-floor side extension, new entrance porch, single-storey rear extension and cladding/render to front gable and new roof tiles to existing property. Conditional permission;

8 Skylark Close, Ravenshead: Retention of the change of use from gas easement to garden. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council include:

Afton, Tippings Lane, Farnsfield: First-floor extension and internal alterations, garage conversion;

63 First Avenue, Edwinstowe: Replace conservatory roof with flat roof and extend first floor above and proposed new porch to front elevation;

9 The Stackyard, Mansfield Road, Farnsfield: Demolition of part of boundary wall and rebuild with reclaimed bricks.

Latest applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council include:

14 The Hollies, Rainworth: Single-storey rear extension. Prior approval not required;

The Manor House, Main Street, Farnsfield: Fell beech trees. Refused;

The Manor House, Main Street, Farnsfield: Fell silver birch tree. Conditional permission;

Rozavel, Maida Lane, Ollerton: First-floor side extension, rear single storey, porch to front, dormers to roof and change of material finish to property. Approved;

37 Mickledale Lane, Bilsthorpe: Single-storey rear extension. Approved.