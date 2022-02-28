Former Whaley Thorns industrial site will be ‘cleaned up’ for development of 36 homes

The old pithead baths buildings, located at a former scrap yard on Pit Hill, Whaley Thorns, will be demolished and the site decontaminated to make way for the new dwellings.

Speaking at a meeting of Bolsover Council’s planning committee, planning officer Sarah Kay said the application included the clearance of the site, which included buildings containing asbestos.

She said the current use of the site was not the ‘most neighbourly use’ in relation to nearby houses.

The proposed development site in Whaley Thorns.

Ms Kay said: “We have an expectation a developer will need to take away a certain level of profit to consider bringing a development like this forward.”

She said the cost of decontaminating the land was such the developer would not be able to make the financial contributions to the community normally required.

Ms Kay said: “It is a brownfield site, which is in poor condition in terms of its contamination, that’s also affecting the character of the area.”

She said the proposed development would be removing a polluted use for the site, while adding to additional housing supply for the area.

Steve Iberle, on behalf of applicant Ama Mandeir, said there were substancial costs associated with the removal of the internal asbestos and clean-up of the contaminated land, which consisted of metals and oils left behind as a result of its former use as a salvage yard.

He said the cost of property in the area was generally low, and as such, the development would contribute to affordable housing.

Members voted for the application.