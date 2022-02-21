Police in security warning after spate of car crimes in Mansfield

Police in Mansfield have urged car owners ‘don’t make it easy for criminals’ after a spate of vehicle crimes.

By Jon Ball
Monday, 21st February 2022, 9:00 am

Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield policing team said: “Over the last week, we have seen a number of vehicle crimes reported in the Pleasley, Bull Farm, Berry Hill and Forest Town areas of Mansfield.

“We understand that everyone is busy, but please make it as difficult as possible for these individuals to target your vehicle.”

Advice includes:

• Ensure your vehicle is locked and secured when you leave it;

• Never leave your car keys in your vehicle;

• Use a signal blocking pouch (faraday bag) for keyless entry vehicle fobs and store your keys away from household entry points inside your property;

• Do not leave items in display in your vehicle.

The team said: “There is further crime prevention advice to help avoid you becoming a victim of vehicle crime on the Nottinghamshire Police website.”

See nottinghamshire.police.uk/advice/prevention/vehicle

