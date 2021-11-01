Twenty homes in Sutton planned as well as a nail salon in Warsop - but what developments are planned where you live?

Proposals have been unveiled for town houses in Mansfield alongside a scheme for a closed Huthwaite shop – but plans for a dental practive in Rainworth have been thrown out.

By Jon Ball
Monday, 1st November 2021, 10:43 pm
Updated Monday, 1st November 2021, 10:44 pm

Here the latest planning applications submitted and decided in and around Mansfield and Ashfield in the week beginning Monday, October 25, 2021.

Latest planning applications submitted to Mansfield Council:

72 Jenny Becketts Lane, Mansfield: Replacement roof incorporating rooms in the roof space and a rear extension;

Mansfield Aquatic, Reptile And Pet Centre, Nursery Street, Mansfield.

22 Kings Lodge Drive, Mansfield: Works to tree;

112 Newgate Lane, Mansfield: Conversion of three-storey terraced house to provide apartment at ground-floor level and apartment at first and second-floor level;

20 Dorchester Close, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension;

10 Western Avenue, Mansfield: Summerhouse;

Underwood Community Centre, Church Lane, Underwood.

11A Sherwood Street, Warsop: Change of use of ground floor to nail salon, convert first floor into one-bedroom, self-contained flat;

Mansfield Aquatic, Reptile And Pet Centre, Nursery Street, Mansfield: Mezzanine floor within existing retail space and external fire door.

Latest planning applications decided by Mansfield Council:

Manor Farm, 2 Manor Road, Church Warsop: External wall stone cleaning and repointing works. Conditional permission;

Home extensions continue to be very popular at the moment

Waterlily Restaurant, 128 Nottingham Road Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension to existing restaurant kitchen. Conditional permission;

74-76 High Street, Mansfield Woodhouse: Demolition of outbuildings and construction of six studio flats. Refused;

Coating Plant Ratcher Hill Quarry Southwell Road West Mansfield: Erection and operation of replacement roadstone coating plant and ancillary infrastructure. Conditional permission;

Mansfield Lodge Hotel, 27-28 Woodhouse Road, Mansfield: Conversion of hotel, number 27 into 20-bedroom house of multiple occupation and number 28 to eight-bedroom guest accommodation. Conditional permission;

10 New Park Lane Mansfield: Two-storey side and rear extensions. Conditional permission;

11A King Street, Mansfield: Change of use from residential dwelling to two-bedroom children’s home. Conditional permission.

Twenty homes planned

Latest planning applications submitted to Ashfield Council include:

Orchard View, 18A Dixie Street, Jacksdale: Dwelling and garage;

74 Rutland Road, Jacksdale: Single-storey side extension;

Felley View, Felley Mill Lane North, Underwood: Conservatory and four skylight windows to roof;

23 Frederick Street, Sutton: Single-storey rear extension;

133 Victoria Road, Kirkby: Change of use from residential and childminding service to childcare on domestic premises;

Land rear of Maun Valley Industrial Park, Midland Road, Sutton: Twenty dwellings comprising four one-bedroom flats, four two-bedroom flats, six two-bedroom semi-detached homes and six three-bedroom semi-detached homes;

137 Searby Road, Sutton: Demolition of garage and erection of a single-storey rear and side extension and outbuilding with storage.

Latest planning applications decided by Ashfield Council include:

54 Outram Street, Sutton: Change of use from shop to takeaway. Withdrawn;

The Paddocks, Hanstubbin Road, Selston: Rear, single-storey extension. Conditional permission;

2A Outram Street, Sutton: Installation of ATM. Conditional permission;

Community Centre, Church Lane, Underwood: Gazebo to rear. Conditional permission;

18 Victoria Street, Selston: Two-storey extension. Conditional permission;

Land on south side of Sidings Road, Kirkby: Extensions and alterations to warehouse buildings and erection of new buildings. Conditional permission;

25 Priory Avenue, Kirkby: Single-storey side extension to existing house to form garage and living room. Conditional permission.

Workshop plan rejected

Latest planning applications submitted to Bolsover Council include:

1B Park Road, Shirebrook: Rear extensions and roof alterations to form more space for bedrooms;

The Laburnams, Outgang Lane, Pleasley: Fell sycamore tree;

192 High Street, Tibshelf: Dormer bungalow;

24 Hazel Crescent, Shirebrook: Two-storey extension to the rear;

15 Hawthornes Avenue, South Normanton: Crown lift beech and prune lime tree;

Shirebrook Market, Market Place, Shirebrook: Digital advertisement screen.

Latest planning applications decided by Bolsover Council include:

47 Highfield Avenue, Langwith Junction: Change of use of land to create garden land. Approved;

89 Ball Hill, South Normanton: First-floor extension over existing ground-floor extensions to side and rear elevations, single-storey extension to front of existing garage, replace remaining garage flat roof, and insert bathroom window. Conditional permission;

New Houghton Working Men’s Club, Rotherham Road, New Houghton: Change of use from derelict former billiard room at the rear of the existing building to a workshop. Refused.

Extension plan refused

Latest planning applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council include:

The Orchard, Newark Road, Wellow: Single-storey extension to the front and construction of a detached garage/car shed to the rear;

Latest planning applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council include:

31 Clumber Avenue, Edwinstowe: Removal of conservatory and conversion of the integral garage to play room with window alterations. Approved;

67 Mansfield Road, Edwinstowe: First-floor side extension over garage including roof and window alterations. Refused;

Fountain Dale House, Ricket Lane, Blidworth: Single-storey timber conservatory to provide link from main house to coach house. Approved.

Tree work approved

Latest planning applications decided by Gedling Council include:

112 Nottingham Road, Ravenshead: Trim regrowth on three trees. Conditional permission.

