Twenty homes in Sutton planned as well as a nail salon in Warsop - but what developments are planned where you live?

Here the latest planning applications submitted and decided in and around Mansfield and Ashfield in the week beginning Monday, October 25, 2021.

Latest planning applications submitted to Mansfield Council:

72 Jenny Becketts Lane, Mansfield: Replacement roof incorporating rooms in the roof space and a rear extension;

22 Kings Lodge Drive, Mansfield: Works to tree;

112 Newgate Lane, Mansfield: Conversion of three-storey terraced house to provide apartment at ground-floor level and apartment at first and second-floor level;

20 Dorchester Close, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension;

10 Western Avenue, Mansfield: Summerhouse;

11A Sherwood Street, Warsop: Change of use of ground floor to nail salon, convert first floor into one-bedroom, self-contained flat;

Mansfield Aquatic, Reptile And Pet Centre, Nursery Street, Mansfield: Mezzanine floor within existing retail space and external fire door.

Latest planning applications decided by Mansfield Council:

Manor Farm, 2 Manor Road, Church Warsop: External wall stone cleaning and repointing works. Conditional permission;

Waterlily Restaurant, 128 Nottingham Road Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension to existing restaurant kitchen. Conditional permission;

74-76 High Street, Mansfield Woodhouse: Demolition of outbuildings and construction of six studio flats. Refused;

Coating Plant Ratcher Hill Quarry Southwell Road West Mansfield: Erection and operation of replacement roadstone coating plant and ancillary infrastructure. Conditional permission;

10 New Park Lane Mansfield: Two-storey side and rear extensions. Conditional permission;

11A King Street, Mansfield: Change of use from residential dwelling to two-bedroom children’s home. Conditional permission.

Latest planning applications submitted to Ashfield Council include:

Orchard View, 18A Dixie Street, Jacksdale: Dwelling and garage;

74 Rutland Road, Jacksdale: Single-storey side extension;

Felley View, Felley Mill Lane North, Underwood: Conservatory and four skylight windows to roof;

23 Frederick Street, Sutton: Single-storey rear extension;

133 Victoria Road, Kirkby: Change of use from residential and childminding service to childcare on domestic premises;

Land rear of Maun Valley Industrial Park, Midland Road, Sutton: Twenty dwellings comprising four one-bedroom flats, four two-bedroom flats, six two-bedroom semi-detached homes and six three-bedroom semi-detached homes;

137 Searby Road, Sutton: Demolition of garage and erection of a single-storey rear and side extension and outbuilding with storage.

Latest planning applications decided by Ashfield Council include:

54 Outram Street, Sutton: Change of use from shop to takeaway. Withdrawn;

The Paddocks, Hanstubbin Road, Selston: Rear, single-storey extension. Conditional permission;

2A Outram Street, Sutton: Installation of ATM. Conditional permission;

Community Centre, Church Lane, Underwood: Gazebo to rear. Conditional permission;

18 Victoria Street, Selston: Two-storey extension. Conditional permission;

Land on south side of Sidings Road, Kirkby: Extensions and alterations to warehouse buildings and erection of new buildings. Conditional permission;

25 Priory Avenue, Kirkby: Single-storey side extension to existing house to form garage and living room. Conditional permission.

Latest planning applications submitted to Bolsover Council include:

1B Park Road, Shirebrook: Rear extensions and roof alterations to form more space for bedrooms;

The Laburnams, Outgang Lane, Pleasley: Fell sycamore tree;

192 High Street, Tibshelf: Dormer bungalow;

24 Hazel Crescent, Shirebrook: Two-storey extension to the rear;

15 Hawthornes Avenue, South Normanton: Crown lift beech and prune lime tree;

Shirebrook Market, Market Place, Shirebrook: Digital advertisement screen.

Latest planning applications decided by Bolsover Council include:

47 Highfield Avenue, Langwith Junction: Change of use of land to create garden land. Approved;

89 Ball Hill, South Normanton: First-floor extension over existing ground-floor extensions to side and rear elevations, single-storey extension to front of existing garage, replace remaining garage flat roof, and insert bathroom window. Conditional permission;

New Houghton Working Men’s Club, Rotherham Road, New Houghton: Change of use from derelict former billiard room at the rear of the existing building to a workshop. Refused.

Latest planning applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council include:

The Orchard, Newark Road, Wellow: Single-storey extension to the front and construction of a detached garage/car shed to the rear;

Latest planning applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council include:

31 Clumber Avenue, Edwinstowe: Removal of conservatory and conversion of the integral garage to play room with window alterations. Approved;

67 Mansfield Road, Edwinstowe: First-floor side extension over garage including roof and window alterations. Refused;

Fountain Dale House, Ricket Lane, Blidworth: Single-storey timber conservatory to provide link from main house to coach house. Approved.

Latest planning applications decided by Gedling Council include:

112 Nottingham Road, Ravenshead: Trim regrowth on three trees. Conditional permission.