Three-storey Mansfield apartment block refused over access concerns

Developers had planned to convert the upper floor of 74-76 High Street and an existing outbuilding into one-bedroom apartments, as well as creating the new block of six apartments to the rear of the site.

However, Mansfield Council’s planning committee rejected the scheme.

Council planning officers had recommended refusal over the access proposals onto High Street, viewing its ‘narrow’ point down the side of the site would ‘have an unacceptable impact’ on both pedestrians and cars.

The proposed development site on High Street, Mansfield Woodhouse.

Councillors were told vehicles entering and exiting the development may not be able to do so in a forward gear, meaning they would have to reverse into oncoming traffic to leave the site.

Concerns were also raised about the ‘overdevelopment’ of the site, which lies within the existing conservation area, and the potential overshadowing of the three-storey apartment block proposal.

Conservation areas are designated to protect places of special architectural or historic interest.

A spokesperson for the planning department said: “In terms of highways safety, there is a narrow access point down the side of the site.

“There are particular issues with access of cars being able to enter and leave the site in a forward gear.

“Highways have raised concerns about the amount of space available to do that, and drivers may potentially have to reverse out through its access and onto High Street where there is potential for conflict with existing vehicles.

“Officers share that view.”

Objections

The development came before councillors after 12 public objections were raised, including concerns over access, parking, highways safety, its impact on noise and its effect on nearby heritage.

Coun Andy Sissons, member for Newgate, said: “I find the road safety very worrying on this, High Street can be a hazard as it is, and the thought of anybody reversing onto that road is quite concerning.”

Coun Brian Lohan, member for Portland, said: “When I went to have a look at the site for myself, I didn’t agree they should be able to build so high around the back.

“It’s taking away the whole character of the area.”

Councillors unanimously voted in favour of officer recommendations to refuse the development.