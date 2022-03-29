Successful funding bid for accessible Changing Places toilets in Mansfield

The successful bid, led by the council’s Cultural Services department, will bring three Changing Places toilets to Mansfield Museum, the Four Seasons Shopping Centre and the new visitor facilities at Berry Hill Park.

All three locations will offer accessible facilities for those who need extra equipment and space to use the toilets safely and comfortably, for example, people with profound and multiple learning disabilities, or with physical disabilities such as spinal injuries, muscular dystrophy and multiple sclerosis.

The facilities are also beneficial for people living with stroke, older people who require assistance and ex-service personnel.Mayor Andy Abrahams said: “We want to ensure that all visitors to Mansfield have the facilities they need for a safe and welcoming experience.

The funding will mean three key locations will have Changing Places toilets installed.

"Changing Places toilets provide a dignified and hygienic option for people who need and deserve it.

"I am delighted that the three locations will be in Mansfield’s most popular visitor locations.”“More than 11 million people in the UK have life-limiting illnesses, impairment or disability.

"This is a huge step for the council to provide appropriate solutions for local disabled people and their families.”

A Changing Places facility must include things such as height adjustable adult changing bench, a ceiling track hoist, a peninsular toilet with space for two assistants, privacy screen along with practical things such as wide paper rolls, a large waste disposal bin, a back rest on the toilet seat and (preferably) a height adjustable wash basin.

Mansfield Museum is one of the chosen locations

All projects will be completed over the next 24 months.

The museum project is match funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund Better By Change project, which seeks to improve representation of people with disabilities in their collection, workforce and audiences.

Mansfield MP Ben Bradley also welcomed the news.

Mr Bradley said: “Really great news that Mansfield will be receiving £183,200 to boost the provision of Changing Places toilets.

"It’s positive that Government is working with charities and grass-roots organisations to ensure Changing Places toilets are in areas of the community where they are most needed.

“I’m relieved that Government is doing more to ensure our shops, high streets and public places are much more accessible.”