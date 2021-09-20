Here the latest planning applications submitted and decided in and around Mansfield and Ashfield in the week beginning Monday, September 13, 2021.

Latest planning applications submitted to Mansfield Council:

1 Greendale Close, Warsop: Dropped kerb;

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Home extensions are proving popular as people react to spending months in lockdown at home with a desire for home improvements.

3 Meden Bank, Pleasley: Replacement front porch;

11 Kennedy Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse: First-floor side extension;

81 Leeming Lane North, Mansfield Woodhouse: Two-storey side and single-storey rear extension with new boundary wall/railings and gates;

3 Granby Avenue, Mansfield: Single-storey side/rear extension and detached outbuilding;

Plans to alter the front elevation of the Wesleyan Reform Church, on Forest Road, Annesley Woodhouse, have been refused.

Millennium Green, Welbeck Road, Mansfield Woodhouse: Works to trees and hedge;

4 Clipstone Avenue, Mansfield: Orangery to side elevation, removal of existing conservatory;

Overstrand, 3 Norfolk Drive, Mansfield: Reconfiguring of front boundary wall and entrance arrangement.

Latest planning applications decided by Mansfield Council:

Amazon is bidding to install a photovoltaic system on the roof of its Sutton warehouse.

1 Woodland Drive, Mansfield: Replacement roof incorporating rooms in the roof space, two-storey front extension and extension to detached outbuilding. Conditional permission;

36 Sylvester Street, Mansfield: Rear extension and new roof above existing garage to side. Conditional permission;

30 Derwent Avenue, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension and detached garage to rear. Conditional permission;

11 Oak Tree Close, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension with alteration and refurbishment of rear dormers. Refused; Conditional permission;

Plans to alter the front elevation of the Wesleyan Reform Church, on Forest Road, Annesley Woodhouse, have been refused.

6 Kennet Paddock, Mansfield Woodhouse: Single-storey rear extension. Approved;

89 Leeming Lane South, Mansfield Woodhouse: Change of use of retail unit to form two apartments, to include external alterations. Conditional permission;

21 Regal Drive, Mansfield: Removal of tree. Conditional permission;

Land between 15 and 19, Kempton Road, Mansfield: Dwelling. Conditional permission;

11 Heath Avenue, Mansfield: Works to 10 trees. Conditional permission;

125 Moor Street, Mansfield: Demolition of existing single-storey office building and erection of two-storey building with office on ground floor and four-bedroom residential unit on first floor. Conditional permission.

Church plans thrown out

Latest planning applications submitted to Ashfield Council include:

Site B, Fulwood Road North, Sutton: Industrial unit for storage;

Pine Lodge, Lodge Lane, Kirkby: Front extension garage conversion with side garden store;

25 Priory Avenue, Kirkby: Single-storey side extension to existing house to form garage and living room;

Broom Close Farm, 137 Church Lane, Selston: Extension to existing barn;

Brookhill, Church Street, Sutton: Fell tree;

Land on south side of Sidings Road, Kirkby: Extensions and alterations to warehouse buildings and erection of new buildings;

Land adjacent 25 Lime Tree Avenue, Sutton: Six detached bungalows with garages.

Latest planning applications decided by Ashfield Council include:

Chapel Bank Cattery, 29 Main Road, Kirkby: Demolition of existing dwelling and construction of five detached dwellings. Conditional permission;

Wesleyan Reform Church, Forest Road, Annesley Woodhouse: Alterations to church including the creation of a dropped kerb to the front, reduction of wall and railing height and alterations to front elevation to create vehicle access to parking spaces. Refused;

Land between Low Road and Back Lane, Sutton: Detached dwelling and garage. Conditional permission;

27 Ashcourt Gardens, Sutton: Conversion of existing shed with garage extended and proposed first-floor side extension. Conditional permission;

Aingarth, 83 Wild Hill, Teversal: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

15 Hibbert Crescent, Sutton: Porch to front elevation. Conditional permission;

97 Nottingham Road, Selston: Vehicular access. Conditional permission;

22 Kedleston Close, Huthwaite: Single-storey rear extension. Prior approval not required;

1 Old Road, Sutton: Replace existing outbuildings with brick built garage/storage. Conditional permission;

16 Briar Close, Sutton: Single-storey extension and garage conversion. Conditional permission;

49 Woodside, Sutton. Demolition of conservatory, single storey rear extension and internal alterations. Conditional permission;

35 Haddon Street, Sutton. Single-storey side extension. Conditional permission;

Trebannor Lodge, Salmon Lane, Annesley Woodhouse: Works to trees. Conditional permission;

21 Adams Park Way, Kirkby: Garage conversion. Conditional permission.

Office plan for former place of worship

Latest planning applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council include:

The Woodland, New Hill, Walesby: Remove 10 trees;

Liodor, Gattlys Lane, Ollerton: Single-storey side and rear extension;

Latest planning applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council include:

7 Manvers Crescent, Edwinstowe: Single-storey rear extension; Prior approval not required;

21 Gorseway, Clipstone: Single-storey rear, two-storey side extension and dormer loft conversion; Approved;

Cameleon Lodge, Thoresby Park, Perlethorpe: Replacement and relocation of fencing and change of use from residential function to school; Approved;

The Old Bank Chambers, Sherwood Drive, Ollerton: Change of use from shops/financial services to restaurant/cafés. Withdrawn;

Edwinstowe Methodist Church, West Lane, Edwinstowe: Change of use from a place of worship to office and storage space with minor internal alterations. Approved;

Green light for housing plan

Latest planning applications submitted to Bolsover Council include:

89 Ball Hill, South Normanton: First-floor extension over existing ground floor extensions to side and rear elevations, single-storey extension to front of existing garage, replace remaining garage flat roof, and insert bathroom window;

115 Langwith Road, Langwith Junction: Change of use of part of shop to office and use for refurbishing antique fireplace and chimney pots, repairing electrical euipment and packing oak slices for export;

Latest planning applications decided by Bolsover Council include:

Blackwell Miners Welfare Sports Ground, Primrose Hill, Blackwell: Work to trees. Conditional permission;

231 Station Road, Shirebrook: Shop front repairs including new signage and shutters. Approved;

16 Corn Close, South Normanton: Dormer extension to first floor and conversion of garage. Conditional permission;

3 Primrose Hill, Blackwell: Vehicular access and hardstanding. Conditional permission;

Land between the Community Centre, Portland Road, and 263 West Street, Whaley Thorns: Five dwellings. Conditional permission;

Land rear of 39 to 59 The Woodlands, Whaley Thorns: Nineteen dwellings. Conditional permission;

Station House, Langwith Maltings, Langwith: Residential development. Withdrawn.

Tree work planned

Latest planning applications submitted to Gedling Council include:

121 Wighay Road, Linby: Rear extension for conservatory;

33 Kirkby Road Ravenshead. Work to trees;

112 Nottingham Road Ravenshead. Work to trees;

G12 Calf Pasture Wood, Station Avenue, Newstead: Work to trees;

Latest planning applications decided by Gedling Council include:

130 Nottingham Road Ravenshead: Works to trees. Conditional permission;

74 Main Road Ravenshead: Single-storey front extension. Conditional permission;

16 Chapel Fields Ravenshead: Single-storey side and rear extension. Withdrawn;

Broadeaves, Newstead Abbey Park, Newstead: Demolition of existing dwelling and garage/store/home cinema and construction of self-build dwelling. Conditional permission;

Papplewick Hall, Main Street, Blidworth Waye, Papplewick: Works to trees. Conditional permission;

94 Main Road, Ravenshead: Resite garage to front and change existing garage to games room. Withdrawn.