Sutton Amazon site given green light for major solar panel system by Ashfield District Council

The company had applied to Ashfield District Council to install the panels at the site in Summit Park, north of the Oakham Business Park, and close to the A617 MARR Route.

In a design and access statement issued on behalf of the retailer, it states that the plans would have “a limited impact on the aesthetic quality of the surrounding area”.

It states: “The land is designated as ‘employment land’ within the Ashfield Local Plan Review (ALPR). Summit Park is a growing development and the industrial and warehousing aesthetic nature of development in this location ensures that this proposal for a PV system should be considered as posing a limited impact on the aesthetic quality of the surrounding area with there being a plethora of similarly large – mid scale industrial developments on site and within the surrounding vicinity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amazon has a base in Sutton

"This fact makes the proposal of a PV system of the scale being proposed here wholly acceptable on the grounds that the visual impact

of this proposal on its immediate surroundings is unlikely to detract from any existing aesthetic quality.”

It continues: “The fact that the PV system will be on the roof of the warehouse ensures that the system will not experience any shadowing during the day from neighbouring buildings or trees allowing the system to be as productive and efficient as possible.

"It also ensures that no one in the neighbouring area will be affected by this development in terms of visual harm.”

The application was approved with conditions by Ashfield council’s planning department on September 14.

A spokesman for Sherwood Observatory, which is home to the Mansfield and Sutton Astronomical Society, and is located close to the Amazon site, said they had no objections to the plans, as it would have no impact on nighttime light quality.

A planning statement issued on behalf of Amazon states that the new system would be slightly larger than 16,000msq and could potentially generate 3,601 kilowatt peak power (kWp) of electricity.