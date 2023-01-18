‘Significant’ recruitment issues at Nottinghamshire children’s homes because sector is ‘backed up to wall’

The authority runs two homes for disabled children and three mainstream homes.

They include Caudwell House, in Southwell, which is a 12-bed residential home for disabled children, and The Big House in Edwinstowe, which provides support for up to 27 children with disabilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its mainstream houses include the three-bed Lyndene site, also in Edwinstowe, Oakhurst in Mansfield and West View, Pleasley, which are all rated as ‘good’ by education watchdog Ofsted.

The issue will be debated by Nottinghamshire Council.

However, new council papers reveal there are currently “significant challenges” in filling vacancies and staffing the homes – a recent report from the Chief Inspector of Education Children Services and Skills found it is the biggest challenge faced by the sector nationally.

Council figures show vacancy rates at the six sites range from 12 per cent up to 68 per cent, with about 40 active vacancies out of 221 full-time equivalent roles in December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vacancies are being temporarily filled by agency and relief staff, but the council says this means relationships with the children “are not as consistent”.

In a report, Laurence Jones, council service director for commissioning and resources, said: “Local authorities are competing with each other to attract and recruit experience from a small pool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Staffing shortages across the residential homes can result in staff becoming fatigued from working long hours and this risks increased sickness rates.

“Covering shifts with relief or agency staff also means the strong relationships between children and staff are not as consistent as would be preferred.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Safe staffing levels are imperative, not only on a practical level but also in relation to the regulatory requirements.”

Work is under way to improve recruitment and retention, including offering a more “defined career pathway”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greater focus will be made on advertising vacancies, as well as supporting the professional development of carers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council says it has a “strong package of wellbeing support” to reduce the stresses of the job and is confident its homes are and will continue to be an “attractive place to work”.

But a campaigner believes more pay and better working conditions are needed across the sector to build long-term relationships with the children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Terry Galloway lived in more than 100 places before leaving the care system and now campaigns for councils to offer more support to care leavers.

His work has led to Ashfield Council agreeing to make care leavers a “protected characteristic”, which offers greater weight to their situation and prevents discrimination in later life – a similar motion will be debated at the county council on Thursday, January 19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Galloway said: “It can be really challenging and social care and children’s services are backed up to the wall.

“It’s hard to get good quality staff and, for what they go through and what they have to do, they should be paid more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We also need to make their jobs easier so they can focus on relationship building.

“It’s key they help to develop and empower these kids to make positive relationships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If the job focused more on that, staff would get a lot more satisfaction, because they would see real results.”