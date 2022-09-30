Ashfield Council gives care leavers ‘protected characteristic’ status and pledges lifetime support

The council has also declared itself a ‘corporate parent’ over all care leavers in the district, giving it a responsibility to ensure their lives are not impacted by their circumstances.

The authority has approved a motion – viewed as one of the first by a lower-tier council – to declare care-experienced people are an ‘oppressed group who face discrimination’ and giving them the protected status.

It comes as councillors discussed life-long difficulities for former looked-after children, including problems finding homes, jobs and opportunities in later life.

Coun Daniel Williamson, Ashfield Council member for Kirkby Cross and Portland.

The move will mean a set of objectives will be written to protect Ashfield residents who have experienced care, with special consideration to be given to their circumstances when council policies are written.

Changes to policies will include a ‘meaningful monitoring’ of their problems in getting services and employment, support for homeless care leavers and a greater focus on engaging with them as a community.

The motion was unanimously approved during the latest full council meeting.

Proposing the motion, Coun Daniel Williamson, member for Kirkby Cross and Portland, spoke about addressing discrimination against care leavers and the need to prevent children and adults affected by care from being ‘tremendously’ disadvantaged later in their life.

He said: “Disadvantaged children suffer tremendously, firstly through an outdated and underfunded system, and then throughout the rest of their lives as they struggle to make their way through a world that’s already cast them aside.

“These are people who face discrimination throughout their entire lives. They are pre-judged and denied opportunities, just because they came through care.”

He said the move will make protecting and supporting care leavers as strong in the council’s decision-making process as all other protected characteristics in the 2010 Equality Act, including age, disability, gender reassignment, marriage and civil partnerships, pregnancy, race, religion or belief, sex and sexual orientation.

Coun Williamson said: “If we really want to enable and create systemic and impactful change, we must push for the things we believe can create a more productive, caring and happy society.”