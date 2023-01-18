The CDC would be built next to Mansfield Community Hospital, with Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs the hospital, this week granted permission to demolish the disused and derelict Victoria Hospital buildings on the site off Stockwell Gate, clearing the way for the CDC development.

And an application has this week been lodged with Mansfield Council, the local planning authority, seeking permission for the new centre, which is designed to house a ‘one-stop shop’ for patients to access the tests and investigations they need in a single visit, helping give them an answer to their concerns – including with an ‘all-clear’ or diagnosis – sooner.

A trust spokesman said: “Getting a rapid diagnosis for conditions such as cancer will help patients access the treatments they need more quickly – something that could be genuinely life-saving, as earlier diagnosis is key to improving survival rates and quality of life for those suffering chronic diseases.”

An artist's impression of the planned new centre.

Checks available at the planned centre will include x-rays, scans and tests for a range of conditions, including cancer and conditions like heart and lung disease.

The plans are subject to a national funding bid, but it is hoped the centre could be ready as early as autumn 2024 to welcome thousands of patients each year – as well as creating hundreds of new jobs.

David Ainsworth, trust director of strategy and partnerships, said: “CDCs are redefining the way patients access tests and we’re delighted to share our own plans for a new state-of-the-art centre in Mansfield.

An artist's impression of the new building.

“Our NHS staff are already providing the latest advancements in diagnostic treatment and care.

“If approved, these plans will boost those efforts and ensure patients can access the life-saving tests, checks and treatment they need even more quickly.

“While there is still some way to go, that would be great news for patients and the hundreds of people we hope to recruit into the medical, nursing and support roles we will need to run this exciting new facility.”

Amanda Sullivan, NHS Nottinghamshire chief executive, said: “This facility will help so many patients to be seen and diagnosed quickly and efficiently.

“Although the centre will be based in Mansfield, this new facility – if approved – will be a huge boost for the area as a whole.

“Patients across Nottinghamshire will be able to benefit from the facilities available there.

“It will be great to see the positive impact this will have on patient care in the future.”

