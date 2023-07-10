A six-week public consultation is now under way for people to have their say on the first draft of the code and make any comments before a final draft is prepared and adopted by Mansfield Council.

The Design Code will form the blueprint for how future developments in the town centre will look. It will cover the design of streets, public spaces and buildings, as well as spaces created for nature and green areas, and it

will inform future decisions on planning applications and town centre improvements.

The Bentinck Memorial in the heart of Mansfield's Market Place conservation area. Picture: Brian Eyre/nationalworld.com

The documents can be accessed and downloaded on the council website in the planning policy section at mansfield.gov.uk/planningconsultation

People can participate in the consultation by answering questions on each section using online or paper questionnaires.

The first draft documents were given formal approval to go to consultation by Coun Stuart Richardson, council portfolio holder for regeneration and growth.

He said: "The design code will clarify what constitutes acceptable design quality and thereby provide a level of certainty for the council, developers and the local community.

“I encourage everyone who has an interest in what the town centre should look like in the future to have their say on this consultation.”

The development of the code follows the authority being selected as one of 25 councils in England to be awarded £120,000 by the government.

The code will comprise a set of written and graphical rules that establish the two and three-dimensional design elements for specific sites and areas identified in the emerging Town Centre Masterplan.

Following the funding award in June 2022, the council began its first round of consultation with residents, businesses and environmental groups to influence the principles, policies and guidance used to bring together this

first draft of the Design Code.

In addition to the website, printed copies of the draft guidance can be viewed at Mansfield Civic Centre and libraries within the district.

A printed copy can also be provided in exceptional circumstances where someone cannot access the document online. Comments should be made in writing, preferably via the online consultation portal at mansfield-consult.objective.co.uk/kse or by email or letter.

There will also be a pop-up gazebo in the town centre on Wednesday, August 2, from noon-5pm, for people to view the draft design code and ask any questions. The deadline to comment is August 18, at 4.30pm.

