Mansfield District Council has received £120,000 from the Government to produce a Design Code for the town centre.

The Design Code will set rules for new developments, whether these are for new or improved streets, buildings or public spaces.

As a first stage the council will be consulting with interested parties to get your ideas on how it can make the town centre better for us all.

You can visit www.mansfield.place to share your thoughts and ideas. You can use this website at home or on the go - simply tag, type and snap when you’re out and about in the town centre.

The insights that the council gathers using the interactive map will influence the principles, policies and guidance set out in the Design Code, which the council will consult on before it is adopted as policy.

The Design Code will add more detailed design guidance which complements the Mansfield Town Centre Masterplan.

The Masterplan seeks to provide a vision and delivery plan that will guide new development over the next 15 years, while preserving the town’s industrial history and heritage assets. It deals with broader issues including identifying 16 potential sites that could be regenerated or redeveloped.

Design Code experts PJA consulting have been appointed by the council to develop the Design Code following the consultation.