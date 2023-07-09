News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension

Plans unveiled for cricket pavilion, 45-home housing development and bistro across Mansfield and Ashfield

Proposals for a new cricket pavilion, coffee shop/bistro and a 45-home residential development are among the latest planning applications submitted across the Mansfield and Ashfield area in the last seven days.
Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 9th Jul 2023, 18:47 BST- 4 min read
Updated 9th Jul 2023, 18:47 BST

Latest planning applications submitted and decided in the week commencing Monday, July 3, 2023:

Latest applications submitted to Mansfield Council include:

57 Recreation Street, Mansfield: Extension to outbuilding;

Fables Coffee House and Cake Bar, The Old Library, High Street, Edwinstowe. Picture: Google MapsFables Coffee House and Cake Bar, The Old Library, High Street, Edwinstowe. Picture: Google Maps
Fables Coffee House and Cake Bar, The Old Library, High Street, Edwinstowe. Picture: Google Maps
Most Popular

82 Oak Tree Lane, Mansfield: Detached outbuilding;

Birklands, Park Hall Road, Mansfield Woodhouse: Replacement front porch, single-storey rear extension, two side box dormers, render to front and south-side elevations.

Latest applications decided by Mansfield Council include:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

14 Big Barn Lane, Mansfield: Heat pump to rear of dwelling. Conditional permission.

The entrace to Kingsway New Cemetery, Kingsway, Kirkby. Picture: Google MapsThe entrace to Kingsway New Cemetery, Kingsway, Kirkby. Picture: Google Maps
The entrace to Kingsway New Cemetery, Kingsway, Kirkby. Picture: Google Maps
Read More
House prices in Mansfield The cheapest neighbourhoods to buy property, according...

Latest applications submitted to Ashfield Council include:

Street record, Coxmoor Road, Sutton: Replacement of collapsed roof to a warehouse building;

Land at Abbey Road, Kirkby: Residential development of 45 units;

Stanley House Farm, Stanley Lane, Sutton: Two-storey rear extension;

70-72 High Pavement, Sutton: Roof-mounted solar pv panels;

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

3 Fairfield Road, Sutton: First-floor extension over existing garage;

87 Outram Street, Sutton: Flat within roof space at second-floor level

150 Main Road, Jacksdale: Single-storey side and rear extension;

147 Station Road, Sutton: Single-storey side and rear extensions, triple garage, boundary wall and gates;

Kingsway New Cemetery, Kingsway, Kirkby: Memorial monument;

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

West Lodge, 105B Wild Hill, Teversal: Second-storey side extension, single-storey rear extension, balcony, separation from neighbouring dwelling and application of thermal insulation, render;

Warehouse, Crystal Martin, Kirkby Road, Sutton: Temporary change of use from warehouse to training facility.

Latest applications decided by Ashfield Council include:

11 Silverhill Cottages, Silverhill Lane, Sutton: Single-storey side and front extension with 1.8-metre-high fencing to the side, in part, and rear boundaries. Conditional permission;

Springwood, Cauldwell Road, Mansfield: Single-storey side extension and internal alterations. Conditional permission;

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

75A Main Road, Underwood: Side extensions to existing bungalow including raised roof and loft conversion, demolition of existing garage, replacement prefab garage. Conditional permission;

4 Outram Street, Sutton: Change of use from commercial, business and service to dwellinghouses, change of use of ground-floor shop to residential flat, retaining existing flat above. Refused.

Latest applications submitted to Bolsover Council include:

Units 1-2 East Midlands Designer Outlet, Mansfield Road, Pinxton: Two illuminated handled logos, two projecting signs, two totem signs in the front facade;

1 King Edward Street, Shirebrook: Change of use from print shop, retail, to a coffee shop/bistro setting, restaurant/takeaway licensed;

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

17 Market Street, South Normanton: Alterations to shop front to include creation of front entrance door, fire exit door to the side and rendering to the front and side elevation;

94 Ball Hill, South Normanton: Fell ash tree;

148 Alfreton Road Newton: Swim spa enclosure;

Pleasley Pit Trust, Pit Lane, Pleasley: Freestanding commemorative sign celebrating 150 years of Pleasley Colliery;

Sports ground, Recreation Drive, Shirebrook: Cricket pavilion with integral community and function rooms, with retention of temporary changing facilities during construction phase, and retention of existing storage containers.

Latest applications decided by Bolsover Council include:

23 Ridgeway, Langwith Junction: Single-storey side extension. Conditional permission;

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Land to the north of Stockley Brook, east side of Rylah Hill, Palterton: Change of use from agricultural to equestrian, erection of stable block and the formation of a menage. Conditional permission;

12 Edale Drive, South Normanton: Garage conversion, porch and rear extension. Conditional permission;

Fox Park Garage, Doe Hill Lane, Tibshelf: Dwelling and detached double garage with associated private access driveway. Conditional permission;

Horse and Hound Farm, Mansfield Road, Scarcliffe: Retention of static caravan for residential purposes and installation of timber cladding. Refused;

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

5 Jacques Orchard, South Normanton: Running photography business from summer house. Conditional permission;

8 Back Lane, Glapwell: Residential development comprising two single-storey dwellings and three two-storey dwellings. Withdrawn;

1 Chatsworth Avenue, Langwith Junction: Detached dwelling. Conditional permission.

Latest applications decided by Gedling Council include:

89 Sheepwalk Lane, Ravenshead: Detached dwelling: Refused;

16 Church Drive, Ravenshead: First-floor front extension. Conditional permission;

29 Kighill Lane, Ravenshead: Outbuilding: Approved;

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

146 Nottingham Road, Ravenshead: Tree works. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council include:

St Margaret's Church, Church Hill, Bilsthorpe: Work to seven lime trees;

Land off Main Road, Boughton: Four semi-detached dwellings with associated parking, fencing and landscaping works;

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fables Coffee House and Cake Bar, The Old Library, High Street, Edwinstowe: Commercial kitchen extraction flue.

Latest applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council include:

Cotton Mill Cottage, Southwell Road, Farnsfield: Work to trees. No objection;

The Limes, Chapel Lane, Farnsfield: Work to lime tree. No objection;

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

4 Abbey Road, Edwinstowe: Demolish existing car port and conservatory, erect single-storey side and rear extension: Approved;

2 Nether Court, Farnsfield: Demolish existing conservatory, erect single-storey rear and front extension: Approved;

1 Hawkhill Close, Ollerton: Single-storey front and rear extension and first-storey side extension to existing property: Refused;

Forest Farm House, Mansfield Road, Farnsfield: Replacement dwelling and office, including stores, with associated works including demolition of existing dwelling: Approved;

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bilsthorpe Business Park, Eakring Road, Bilsthorpe: Flexible commercial/industrial units and provision of allotments: Refused.

Related topics:MansfieldSuttonProposalsAshfield