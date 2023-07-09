Plans unveiled for cricket pavilion, 45-home housing development and bistro across Mansfield and Ashfield

Latest planning applications submitted and decided in the week commencing Monday, July 3, 2023:

Latest applications submitted to Mansfield Council include:

57 Recreation Street, Mansfield: Extension to outbuilding;

Fables Coffee House and Cake Bar, The Old Library, High Street, Edwinstowe. Picture: Google Maps

82 Oak Tree Lane, Mansfield: Detached outbuilding;

Birklands, Park Hall Road, Mansfield Woodhouse: Replacement front porch, single-storey rear extension, two side box dormers, render to front and south-side elevations.

Latest applications decided by Mansfield Council include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

14 Big Barn Lane, Mansfield: Heat pump to rear of dwelling. Conditional permission.

The entrace to Kingsway New Cemetery, Kingsway, Kirkby. Picture: Google Maps

Latest applications submitted to Ashfield Council include:

Street record, Coxmoor Road, Sutton: Replacement of collapsed roof to a warehouse building;

Land at Abbey Road, Kirkby: Residential development of 45 units;

Stanley House Farm, Stanley Lane, Sutton: Two-storey rear extension;

70-72 High Pavement, Sutton: Roof-mounted solar pv panels;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3 Fairfield Road, Sutton: First-floor extension over existing garage;

87 Outram Street, Sutton: Flat within roof space at second-floor level

150 Main Road, Jacksdale: Single-storey side and rear extension;

147 Station Road, Sutton: Single-storey side and rear extensions, triple garage, boundary wall and gates;

Kingsway New Cemetery, Kingsway, Kirkby: Memorial monument;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Lodge, 105B Wild Hill, Teversal: Second-storey side extension, single-storey rear extension, balcony, separation from neighbouring dwelling and application of thermal insulation, render;

Warehouse, Crystal Martin, Kirkby Road, Sutton: Temporary change of use from warehouse to training facility.

Latest applications decided by Ashfield Council include:

11 Silverhill Cottages, Silverhill Lane, Sutton: Single-storey side and front extension with 1.8-metre-high fencing to the side, in part, and rear boundaries. Conditional permission;

Springwood, Cauldwell Road, Mansfield: Single-storey side extension and internal alterations. Conditional permission;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

75A Main Road, Underwood: Side extensions to existing bungalow including raised roof and loft conversion, demolition of existing garage, replacement prefab garage. Conditional permission;

4 Outram Street, Sutton: Change of use from commercial, business and service to dwellinghouses, change of use of ground-floor shop to residential flat, retaining existing flat above. Refused.

Latest applications submitted to Bolsover Council include:

Units 1-2 East Midlands Designer Outlet, Mansfield Road, Pinxton: Two illuminated handled logos, two projecting signs, two totem signs in the front facade;

1 King Edward Street, Shirebrook: Change of use from print shop, retail, to a coffee shop/bistro setting, restaurant/takeaway licensed;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

17 Market Street, South Normanton: Alterations to shop front to include creation of front entrance door, fire exit door to the side and rendering to the front and side elevation;

94 Ball Hill, South Normanton: Fell ash tree;

148 Alfreton Road Newton: Swim spa enclosure;

Pleasley Pit Trust, Pit Lane, Pleasley: Freestanding commemorative sign celebrating 150 years of Pleasley Colliery;

Sports ground, Recreation Drive, Shirebrook: Cricket pavilion with integral community and function rooms, with retention of temporary changing facilities during construction phase, and retention of existing storage containers.

Latest applications decided by Bolsover Council include:

23 Ridgeway, Langwith Junction: Single-storey side extension. Conditional permission;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Land to the north of Stockley Brook, east side of Rylah Hill, Palterton: Change of use from agricultural to equestrian, erection of stable block and the formation of a menage. Conditional permission;

12 Edale Drive, South Normanton: Garage conversion, porch and rear extension. Conditional permission;

Fox Park Garage, Doe Hill Lane, Tibshelf: Dwelling and detached double garage with associated private access driveway. Conditional permission;

Horse and Hound Farm, Mansfield Road, Scarcliffe: Retention of static caravan for residential purposes and installation of timber cladding. Refused;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

5 Jacques Orchard, South Normanton: Running photography business from summer house. Conditional permission;

8 Back Lane, Glapwell: Residential development comprising two single-storey dwellings and three two-storey dwellings. Withdrawn;

1 Chatsworth Avenue, Langwith Junction: Detached dwelling. Conditional permission.

Latest applications decided by Gedling Council include:

89 Sheepwalk Lane, Ravenshead: Detached dwelling: Refused;

16 Church Drive, Ravenshead: First-floor front extension. Conditional permission;

29 Kighill Lane, Ravenshead: Outbuilding: Approved;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

146 Nottingham Road, Ravenshead: Tree works. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council include:

St Margaret's Church, Church Hill, Bilsthorpe: Work to seven lime trees;

Land off Main Road, Boughton: Four semi-detached dwellings with associated parking, fencing and landscaping works;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fables Coffee House and Cake Bar, The Old Library, High Street, Edwinstowe: Commercial kitchen extraction flue.

Latest applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council include:

Cotton Mill Cottage, Southwell Road, Farnsfield: Work to trees. No objection;

The Limes, Chapel Lane, Farnsfield: Work to lime tree. No objection;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

4 Abbey Road, Edwinstowe: Demolish existing car port and conservatory, erect single-storey side and rear extension: Approved;

2 Nether Court, Farnsfield: Demolish existing conservatory, erect single-storey rear and front extension: Approved;

1 Hawkhill Close, Ollerton: Single-storey front and rear extension and first-storey side extension to existing property: Refused;

Forest Farm House, Mansfield Road, Farnsfield: Replacement dwelling and office, including stores, with associated works including demolition of existing dwelling: Approved;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad