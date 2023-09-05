News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through

Residents’ priorities to be sought amid four-year £4.5m budget gap at Mansfield Council

Mansfield Council will ask residents what their priorities are for the area as it plans cuts and savings to bridge a £4.5 million budget gap between now and 2027.
By Andrew Topping
Published 5th Sep 2023, 08:26 BST- 2 min read
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 08:26 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The authority has confirmed the major shortfall in its finances following pressures including inflation and fuel costs.

It says it has been able to “successfully manage” its books, despite uncertainties over Government funding.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The council had planned a council tax rise for the current financial year amid a £1.9m black hole, before receiving higher-than-expected Government help.

Mansfield Council's headquarters. (Photo by: Local Democracy Reporting Service)Mansfield Council's headquarters. (Photo by: Local Democracy Reporting Service)
Mansfield Council's headquarters. (Photo by: Local Democracy Reporting Service)
Most Popular

However, it says uncertainties over when inflation will ease, increasing interest rates, rising wages and high energy, fuel and material costs, are causing a strain.

This is on top of increased demand for its service due to the cost-of-living crisis which has meant the authority needs to “target and prioritise” its finances.

It expects at least £4.5m must be found across the next four annual budgets to balance its books, working out at about £1.125m per year from now until 2027.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now it plans to launch a three-week consultation from September 15, asking residents about their priorities, so it can begin to plan savings.

It would then be used to shape the council’s budget for the 2024/25 financial year, which is currently being drawn up and will be approved in January.

Read More
'I love being a councillor and making a difference'

In a report, Helen Sisson, council marketing and communications manager, said: “In the current climate, the council must target and prioritise its finances.

“Between now and 2027, the council must find savings of at least £4.5m to achieve a balanced budget and deliver our financial commitments.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The consultation will provide more information on how the council is funded, how it spends money on services and suggest ways in which we can meet the budget gap by 2027.

“In making the changes to service provision the council will be in a stronger and more viable position for the future.”

Coun Craig Whitby, deputy Mansfield mayor and council portfolio holder for corporate and finance, is asked to ap prove the consultation this week.

Once approved surveys – asking residents to prioritise services and share their views on potential service cuts – will be available at mansfield.gov.uk, with paper copies and alternative formats available on request.

The authority’s overview and scrutiny corporate resources committee will be presented with the results in November.

Related topics:ResidentsMansfield