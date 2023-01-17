Mansfield Council will not raise residents’ bills in the coming financial year, provided the proposals are approved by all councillors next week.

It means residents in ‘band A’ homes – the majority of district homes – will continue to pay the council £129.81 in 2023/24.

However, overall tax bills could increase from other angles after Conservative-run Nottinghamshire Council proposed a 4.84 per cent rise in its share of the bill – the largest proportion.

Coun Craig Whitby, deputy mayor of Mansfield, Mansfield Council cabinet member for corporate and finance and Labour member for Manor.

If the county council approves this increase, band A homes would have their bills increase by about £53.

Another increase could come from the Nottinghamshire Fire Authority, while Caroline Henry, Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner, is yet to outline her plans.

It is as the Labour-run district council looks to fill a financial black hole of about £1.339 million in the coming financial year.

This is lower than the initially-forecast £1.9m gap, after the authority received a higher-than-expected financial package from the Government.

The gap is fuelled by £332,000 in extra electricity costs and a further £254,000 in gas increases fuelled by the ongoing energy crisis.

The council has also been required to pay out £802,000 in staff wages because of a nationally agreed £1,925 rise for all council employees in England.

The extra Government cash led to a significant change to cost-cutting plans, including less cash being taken from reserves.

Under the current proposals, supported at the latest cabinet meeting, £305,000 in corporate reserves will be used to plug the gap.

This is down from the initial plan of £473,000, while the use of general fund cash will now be £222,000 rather than £247,000.

Planned establishment changes will also be reduced from £755,000 to £651,000 in savings, though no specific proposals have been confirmed.

The council will also no longer rely on cash from its Wildflower Rise development, off Windmill Lane, with £250,000 to be pushed into later years.

Other plans include £8,000 in service reductions and £142,000 from income generation, as well as a 10 per cent reduction in councillors’ special responsibility allowances.

The latter measure has been taken by the council in previous years and will bring a further £16,000 in savings.

However, the extra Government income means the council will put £50,000 into an economic stimulus fund to drive growth in the town.

Coun Craig Whitby, cabinet member for finance, said: “In light of the cost of living emergency, the cabinet has taken the decision to freeze council tax for a second successive year.”

Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, said: “I’m pleased we’ve been able to help in a small way with the cost-of-living crisis.”

The wider budget, which also includes a raft of capital investments over the next three years, will be presented to a full council meeting on January 24.

Councillors will be asked to approve the council tax and budget plans, including £12m in the coming financial year for the authority’s London-based apartment building.