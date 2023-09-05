Watch more videos on Shots!

Some of the work is rewarding and challenging, but when I was elected, I promised I would do my best and this is something I strive hard to achieve.

One of the areas in my ward is primarily run by a housing association. Of course, I know the area, as any good councillor should, but I did not really understand the effect a minority of people were having on some of the residents who live in this particular place.

I met with some of the people who live in this area and they told me their concerns, which range from anti-social behaviour to suspected criminal activity such as substance misuse.

Coun Sue Swinscoe, Mansfield Council Labour member for Bancroft ward, with Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor. (Photo by: Andy Abrahams)

These people did not feel safe in their own homes and felt the system had let them down.

Of course, it does not help that over the last few years, this Conservative government has cut back on the police.

Data from the Home Office showed that in June 2022, in England and Wales, there were 142,759 police officers, compared with 143,734 in March 2011. And during this time, the population increased by 3.5 million people.

This has had an impact on areas of high deprivation and particularly on those neighbourhoods that are already struggling with unwanted behaviour.

Listening to these residents, I felt a range of emotions, from empathising with them about the awful situation they are in, to feeling frustrated that they were not being listened to.

I contacted Mansfield mayor Andy Abrahams and said “something has to be done about this”.

Together, we invited representatives from the Housing Association, the police, and the wardens to a meeting to see what could be achieved.

This was a positive meeting, and together, we put a plan of action into place.

It started with an increased presence from the police and the wardens, which helped deter unwanted activity.

Of course, there have been setbacks – Covid, for one, as it has impacted all of us, including this small community. However, once we were able, we started working in the area with again with the housing association.

Last month, PA Housing hosted a fantastic community event. It descended on this area with stalls, children’s entertainers, a tombola, refreshments, face painting, and hook-a-duck, all free of charge.

The police were there offering advice, the housing officers were there to listen to the tenants and the mayor, myself, and other councillors were there engaging with the residents.

The housing officers were there to hear the tenants’ concerns, what they could do better and also took details of any outstanding repairs.

This was a great afternoon; the housing association did a fantastic job bringing the residents together and making them feel their voices count. It was a huge success, and I hope this is something they will repeat.