£3m plan to transform Ashfield businesses, communities and skills

Ashfield Council has submitted an investment plan to unlock up to £3.2million from the government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund to invest across the District.

The UK Shared Prosperity Fund supports projects based on the three themes set out by the government – communities, local business, and skills.

The aim is to improve the places people live in, support training and skills to increase people’s employmentability and salaries, and support local businesses ‘to help them thrive, grow, and innovate’.

Coun Matthew Relf, Ashfield Council executive lead member for regeneration and corporate transformation, and Coun Samantha Deakin, executive lead member for parks, town centres and environmental services, in Sutton town centre.

Sessions were held in Ashfield in June to gather ideas and views before the plans were presented for approval to the board of Discover Ashfield, which ‘celebrates all that is best about living, visiting, working and doing business in Ashfield’.

A list of 170 project ideas was reviewed to create the final shortlist.

More than £380,000 of the fund is planned to be invested into several projects by the end of March 2023.

These include help and support for businesses to increase productivity, adapt to automation, access overseas markets and reduce energy bills.

Martin Rigley, Discover Ashfield chairman, at King's Mill Reservoir.

Coun Jason Zadrozny, council leader, said “The investment plan for the UK Shared Prosperity Fund is fantastic and I can’t wait to see all the projects roll out.

“Thanks to the team at the council, who have pulled the plan together within a challenging timescale, we’re now starting to develop the projects ready for delivery.

“I’m particularly pleased that we have a range of projects which will be delivered across the district, including help and support for businesses who are struggling with the rising costs of energy bills.”

The projects will now be developed with local partners, ready to begin when the government gives the green light, which is expected later in the year.

An artist's impression of how the completed High Pavement House business hub will look.

Supporting Local Businesses

Retail Enterprise Grant – grants to improve town centre retail properties across all of Ashfield’s town centres;

Shop Front Improvements – engage students to design and then manufacture new shop fronts for town centre retail businesses;

Decarbonisation – technical and grant support for low carbon, energy-reducing initiatives for small and medium enterprises;

Pre-opening support/engagement activity for the Automated Distribution and Manufacturing Centre, Ashfield’s £30m flagship Towns Fund project which will support the adoption, integration, and expansion of new automated technologies among local and regional businesses to improve productivity and competitiveness;

High Pavement House business hub, Sutton – creation of a new business hub as a focus for entrepreneurial activity in Ashfield which will offer a range of business support services. The council has purchased the building and it is being re-purposed as part of the Future High Streets Fund. Reduced rental incentives for offices within the hub will also be made available.

Trading Overseas Programme – funded programme to support SMEs to identify new markets, attend overseas trade shows, trade finding missions, meeting buyers and suppliers

District-wide projects

Financial resilience support for local communities – helping people with money management and supporting them to improve their financial wellbeing;

Cycling and Walking for All – walking and cycling training, support for vulnerable and isolated adults through doorstep walking programmes, cycling refurbishment and distributing low cost/free bicycles to Ashfield residents.

Access to community allotments, and dividing allotments into manageable sizes;

Community Vertical Farming initiative – establishment of a facility, delivered by Nottingham Trent University, promoting healthier eating and sustainable buying as well as allowing local residents to engage with cutting-edge food production technology;

Digital support for local communities – community based digital support for access to technology, advice, and skills development to reduce digital exclusion. This will enable residents to complete digital tasks such as benefit claims, doctor appointments, self-referral support, and to keep safe online.