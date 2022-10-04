Emergency services were called the Priestsic Road store yesterday, shortly after 8pm.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “The 18-year-old victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

“His injuries are not believed to be life threatening or life altering.”

The assault happened outside Asda on Priestsic Road, Sutton.

Another teenager was arrested in connection with the incident shortly after.

The spokesman said: “A 17-year-old boy was arrested a short time later on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.”

He remains in police custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Sergeant Matt Dumbrell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a very serious assault that left a young man in hospital.

“We are working hard to understand exactly what happened during this incident and urge all witnesses to contact us as soon as possible.

“Officers tracked down and arrested a suspect very quickly and our investigations continue.”