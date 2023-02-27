If the move is accepted, it would cost the council £14,387 per year from 2023/24.

It means the basic allowance for councillors would rise from £3,921 to £4,117, while the council leader – currently Labour’s Coun Milan Radulovic, member for Eastwood Hill Top – would see their special responsbility allowance rise to £14,921, instead of the current £14,210.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The headquarters of Broxtowe Council.

The council, a coalition of Liberal Democrats, Independents and Labour, will decide on the allowances at its full council meeting this week.

Elected councillors are provided with taxpayer-funded allowances to reimburse them for their time, rather than salaries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillors with extra responsibilities including cabinet members, chairs and vice-chairs and the mayor and vice mayor can get more than the basic allowance to help them carry out their roles.

In many authorities basic allowances are not meant to provide a full-time salary equivalent, meaning many councillors often hold other jobs, especially those without special responsibilities.

Councillors can choose not to take the allowance or raises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An independent remuneration panel was set up at Broxtowe Council in 2003 to make recommendations to the council about the level of members’ allowances to be paid.