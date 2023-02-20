Broxtowe Council plans council tax rise of almost 3 per cent for all homes in borough

It comes on top of separate rises from other authorities that would see all households in the district being taxed £71 or more from April.

Broxtowe Borough Council will meet to discuss its tax plans on Wednesday, March 1.

The authority is planning a tax rise of 2.94 per cent. The increase would hit Band A homes, which make up the majority of properties in the district, with a £3.47 rise and take the council’s total portion of bills to £121.37.

Broxtowe Borough Council is planning a council tax rise, starting in April.

There will also be a rise of the same in neighbouring Ashfield, which covers Underwood, Selston and Jacksdale, with Band A homes seeing a £3.83 increase in their annual bill.

Ashfield District Council says the increase is needed to the current and forecast levels of inflation, describing the rise as a “last resort”.

The authority says about 53 per cent of all homes in the district are Band A, with 27 per cent of these receiving either full or partial council tax support.

Coun David Martin, council cabinet member for finance, said: “Raising council tax is a last resort, but represents a few pence a week for the majority of residents.

“We recognise the strain rocketing budgets have had on Ashfield residents with soaring inflation and big rises in the cost of living.

“We have the most generous council tax support scheme possible. This will protect the most vulnerable across Ashfield from any rise at all.”

It comes after Nottinghamshire Council and Caroline Henry, Nottinghamshire police and crime commissioner, both had their tax plans approved last week.

The Conservative-led county council greenlit its 4.84 per cent tax hike, which will affect Band A homes with a £53.05 rise from April.

Mrs Henry’s separate increase of £9.94 on band A homes has also been approved.

Nottinghamshire Fire Authority, which determines the budget of Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service, is proposing a £5 increase for every home in the county, regardless of their house banding.