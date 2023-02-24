New first aid classes in Eastwood following major Dragons' Den investment

Parents of six, Kate and Matt Ball, started Mini First Aid in 2014, which offers baby and child first aid classes to parents, but also classes for children as young as three.

The Ball family appeared on the 18th season of Dragon’s Den in 2021, and made their pitch for a £50,000 investment in return for 10 per cent of the business. Sara Davies then made an offer the pair couldn’t refuse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The business has grown over the years as Kate and Matt franchised it, and within that, franchisee Maria Matthews now runs Mini First Aid Nottingham & Derby Ltd.

Matt and Kate Ball pitching on Dragons’ Den with four of their children.

Maria teaches a range of first aid courses in the area, with a brand new base having just opened at 2020 Training at Farrington Business Park in Eastwood.

The Eastwood centre offers first aid training for local workplace staff, including ‘emergency at work’ courses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paediatric classes for parents are also being planned for every other month at Rumbletums in Kimberley from the spring.

Classes for children are also available for all schools in the area. Mother of two Maria said: “We teach people really important life-saving skills that we hope they will never have to use, but are very useful to know.

A Gilthill Primary School pupil practicing CPR on a dummy.

“It’s all very friendly and relaxed, we don’t want anyone to feel that they are under pressure or being assessed in any way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My favourite target to teach is children. If they learn these skills now, when they are adults they will have a head start.

“We cover everything from CPR to injuries, bumps, burns and bleeds.

“The children absolutely love it, they want to learn – and they are capable. We often don’t give them enough credit.”

One of the first schools in the area to benefit from a Mini First Aid class was Gilthill Primary School in Kimberley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Headteacher Nicky Allison said: “The children had a fabulous time and learned so much about keeping themselves safe and helping others.

“There were lots of fun, practical activities where the children learned about their bodies and what happens if they get hurt. They especially enjoyed the CPR session.”