Parish council ‘strongly objects’ to homes scheme near Ollerton - claiming area has too many bungalows

Nottingham Community Housing Association wants to build 11 two-bedroom bungalows, three three-bedroom houses and five two-bedroom houses on land adjacent to Haughton Way, Walesby.

All of the properties are promoted as affordable and Newark & Sherwood Council said the site involves fields which do not appear to have ‘any particular notable features’.

However, while Walesby Parish Council said it has no objection in principle, it does object to the type of properties planned.

Haughton Way, Walesby.

It said two-bedroom bungalows are ‘prevalent in the village already’ and the type of properties required are three and four-bedroom properties to allow ‘families to move out of their two-bedroom properties in the village’.

In a report to councillors, who are due to meet to decide on the application on April 12, district council planning officers said: “Despite its positioning at the end of an existing residential cul-de-sac, the proposed development site is outside of a defined settlement boundary and within the open countryside.

“However, policy accepts the principle of rural exception sites for wholly affordable schemes which are adjacent to existing villages.

“Significant weight is attached to the benefits of the scheme in providing 19 affordable units to meet an identified need for the village.”

The planning officers have recommended the councillors approve the application.