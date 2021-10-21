New hope for redevelopment of long-abandoned Mansfield mill

The mill – also known as Goldie’s Mill – was a water-powered textile mill, originally built in 1792, on the banks of the River Maun.

It closed in 1984 and, despite being listed as a Grade II-status building two years later, it has remained derelict and fallen into disrepair.

Bath Mill, Mansfield, closed more than 35 years ago.

However, a planning application has been submitted to transform the site.

The application is seeking permission to ‘convert, alter and refurbish the existing building’ to create two cottages, a flat and maisonette, as well as build 14 further dwellings in three blocks nearby.

And Mansfield Council said it is working with the applicant to progress the latest scheme.

A council spokeswoman said: “The planning application is still to be determined.

The mill has fallen into disrepair.

“The council is working closely with the applicant to resolve all remaining issues and to facilitate the redevelopment of the site.”

Dangerous

The site has been subject to several planning applications and approvals over recent years.

It comes after the owner was threatened with an enforcement notice ordering the site to be made safe six years ago.

The building had become extremely dangerous after vandalism and part of it had to be demolished.

The spokeswoman said ‘urgent works were undertaken to ensure the safety of the site’, before a planning application was submitted to restore and convert the mill to two houses and two apartments, with the construction of 17 houses.

This was approved on appeal, but superceded by a further application in 2018 seeking permission to build 10 residential dwellings.

However, the spokeswoman said: “This application is currently held, pending the determination of the latest planning applications.”

She added: “The Bath Mill site has benefited from numerous planning approvals over the years.

“The council is currently working with the developer, through the planning process, to ensure the site is appropriately redeveloped and the heritage asset brought back into use.”