Man threatened with knife after confronting pair tampering with his car in Warsop

The victim said he saw two men removing the windscreen wipers off his car on Monday night – and after confronting them on Bainbridge Road, he was threatened verbally.

And the following day, the victim told police, he received a threatening video call, before a man later returned to the street and threatened him with a knife.

Nottinghamshire Police said, shortly after, officers patrolling the area came across a crash on the street involving two vehicles, believed to belong to the victim and the suspect.

The incident happened on Bainbridge Road, Warsop.

Officers were flagged down and told of the incidents.

A 22 year-old-man was arrested on suspicion of making threats with a bladed article, and later arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage in relation to the crash.

Sergeant Ian Holmes, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers were swift in their efforts to proactively respond to the report they received and bring a suspect into custody.

“We hope this action offers reassurance of just how seriously these reports are taken, and that officers will respond quickly when they receive reports or are flagged down by a member of the public in the street.

“Enquiries are ongoing but we do believe the people involved are known to each other.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 286 of October 19, 2021.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.