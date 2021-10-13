Urban explorer reveals stunning images of abandoned Mansfield building

Explorer Lost Places & Forgotten Faces visited Bath Mill earlier this year.

The mill – also known as Goldie’s Mill – was a water-powered textile mill, originally built in 1792, on the banks of the River Maun.

However, it closed in 1984 and, despite being listed as a Grade II-building two years later, it has remained derelict and fallen into disrepair.

Posting on their Facebook page, fb.cm/lostplacesandforgottenfaces, the explorer wrote: “A quick fly-by of this ruined mill on the way to something else.

“Didn't stick around too long due to there being a few chavs hanging around the mill.

“There really isn't much left to document with this one, and sadly there were quite a few needles sticking out of the ground, so it's extremely dangerous.

“The views of the old, abandoned chimney out of the smashed walls was the most memorable moment. A complete and utter mess of a listed mill. Such a shame.”

Six years ago, part of it was demolished after being badly vandalised – leading to Mansfield Council urging people to stay away from the ‘dangerous’ building.

The explorer wrote: “The mill produced thread for Nottingham's lace workshops until it was taken over and converted in 1880 by hosiery manufacturers Messrs Goldie, Wade and Goldie.

“The mill stayed in use until 1984, where it became unoccupied.

“Even though it was granted Grade II listed status in 1986, the vacant mill was quickly vandalised, which involved removal of roof slates, damage to cast iron window frames and loss of internal floors from fires.

“The mill was sold at auction in London in 2001.”

The mill may have a brighter future though – a planning application has been submitted seeking permission to convert, alter and refurbish the existing building to create two cottages, a flat and maisonette, as well as build 14 further dwellings in three blocks nearby.

1. Private Signs have been erected warning people to keep out. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces Photo Sales

2. Danger, keep out Lost Places & Forgotten Faces checks out the abandoned mill - complete with 'danger, keep out' sign in a top window. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces Photo Sales

3. Lost Places & Forgotten Faces Urban explorer Lost Places & Forgotten Faces inside the abandoned mill. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces Photo Sales

4. Street art Artwork now adorns the interior walls. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces Photo Sales