The Local Communities Fund, a new four-year Nottinghamshire Council scheme due to be launched later this autumn, includes more than doubling the current Talented Athletes funding pot to £50,000 to help support more up-and-coming athletes, particularly those with disabilities who may require expensive adapted equipment, clothing, or have higher transport costs.

Coun John Cottee, council communities committee chairman, said: “We are so proud of the wonderful local groups and charities which were a lifeline to many people through the various lockdowns, so it is more vital than ever that we support these groups with some of their running costs as they continue their good work.

“This includes their work to improve access to new or existing services, such as sports and leisure, which then helps improve physical and mental health and reduce loneliness, particularly for more vulnerable residents who were the hardest hit by the pandemic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlotte Henshaw celebrates her gold medal success. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

“And on the back of such a fantastic Olympics and Paralympics for Team GB, we are keen to support a wider range of local athletes, so we have increased this part of the budget from £21,000 to £50,000.

“We want to see more Nottinghamshire-based athletes follow in the footsteps of inspirational sports stars such as Mansfield’s Charlotte Henshaw, the new paracanoe champion at the recent Tokyo games, who received support from our Talented Athletes fund on her journey to success.”

New fund

Coun John Cottee, Chairman of the Communities Committee

Sports stars to have previously received this funding include gymnasts Sam Oldham, Becky Downie and Ellie Downie; Mansfield swimmer Ollie Hynd; athlete Richard Whitehead and show jumper Sophie Wells.

Coun Cottee said: “The new fund is expected to be open for applications later this autumn, so more details are to come.

“Our plans will of course not affect any previous funding agreements made as part of the Local Improvement Scheme 2018-21.”