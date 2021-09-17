Make the most of the weekend sunshine before autumn sets in

The temperature, tomorrow, is tipped to reach as high as 21C – against a September average high of 17C – as the town enjoys ‘sunny intervals changing to cloud by early evening’.

However, the Met Office said Sunday would not be as nice, with a high of 18C and a warning of rain.

Predicting a low of 13C, it said Sunday would be ‘cloudy, changing to light showers by lunchtime’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Make the most of the weekend sunshine.

Highlights at the weekend include Shirebrook fire station open day.

Taking place tomorrow, Saturday, from 10am-2.30pm, attractions include inflatables, firefighting activities, police vehicles, a mini fire engine ride ‘and much more’.

Next week, the weather is expected to be more typical, cooler September temperatures, but, crucially, staying mainly dry.

Monday is forecast to see highs of 18C, with sunny intervals changing to light showers in the afternoon, while Tuesday and Wednesday are both 17C and ‘sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime’.

Thursday is predicted to reach highs of just 16C, with ‘sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning’.

Looking further ahead, the BBC is predicting rain on Friday and next weekend, with a high of just 15C on Friday, 16C on Saturday and 17C on Sunday as the nights begin to draw in and winter nears – it is 99 days to Christmas today.