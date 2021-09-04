Mansfield star Charlotte Henshaw wins gold at Paralympics

As a swimmer, the 34-year-old won silver at London 2012 and bronze in Rio, but finally got the colour she wanted after switching to para-canoe.

She retired from swimming in 2017 to change sports, winning the KL2 world championship the following year and again in 2019.

In Tokyo, she faced tough competition from team-mate and defending champion Emma Wiggs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mansfield's Charlotte Henshaw shows off her para-canoe gold medal.

The pair looked set for a one-two from the start of this morning’s race, before Henshaw edged ahead, setting a new Paralympic best time of 50.76 seconds, with Wiggs second.

“It’s amazing,” she told the BBC. “I feel a real sense of gratitude that I got the opportunity to race for this medal.

“It was a fantastic race and incredible that Emma and I were able to get the top two steps on the podium.

“It just shows the strength we have in British canoeing and I’m proud to be part of it.”

Charlotte Henshaw celebrates victory in the canoe sprint women's kayak single 200m - KL2 final at the paralympics in Tokyo.