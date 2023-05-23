News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield film festival 'sets scene' for town with networking event

Businesses and community leaders have met Mansfield Town Film Festival organisers to find out more about the “exciting” event.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 23rd May 2023, 11:55 BST- 1 min read

Cultural partners, businessmen and women, and community leaders met Mansfield Town Film Festival organisers to learn more about this summer’s upcoming film festival, which is a first for the town.

The three-day festival, which will take place at Mansfield Palace Theatre from Friday-Sunday, July 14-16, is the brainchild of grassroots writer, producer and director Jay Martin.

Jay, aged 24, is the festival director and the man behind the documentary Redt'Blue, about the shifting political landscape of the Mansfield area.

Professor Veronica M Pickering, the High Sheriff of Nottinghamshire, alongside festival director, Jay Martin.Professor Veronica M Pickering, the High Sheriff of Nottinghamshire, alongside festival director, Jay Martin.
Guests at the networking event, at the theatre, included Mansfield Council cultural services manager Sian Booth, Mansfield mayor Andy Abrahams, and Natalie Gasson-McKinley, from the Federation of Small Businesses.

Jay said: “It was great to share more about what people can expect from the festival as many were not familiar with the structure of film festivals.

“We talked about sponsorship opportunities, plans for making this a regular event and project, and even shared a sneak preview of submissions that will be screened at the festival.

“We have submissions ranging from animation, documentary, short films and music videos.

“I am excited to share this and I hope to see the community come along, check out the creative talent we have and be part of this historical and cultural moment for Mansfield.”

Other guests included the Mansfield business improvement district team, Roger Henry of RealTalkTV, and Prof Veronica Pickering, the High Sheriff of Nottinghamshire.

Festival tickets are now on sale at gigantic.com/mansfield-town-film-festival-tickets and from the Palace Theatre box office.

