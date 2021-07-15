The Government’s expanded £220 million Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme offers the programme to children and young people.

The initiative is supported by Marcus Rashford and provides free holiday club places for those who receive free school meals.

Marcus Rashford backing holiday school meals scheme

Organisations, groups, or individuals providing holiday activity and/or enrichment opportunities can check their eligibility and apply to Mansfield District Council for funding to deliver the programme.

The council is calling for community-based organisations, including existing schools, sports coaching, creative and performing arts providers and many others to get in touch.

More information for parents will be available on Mansfield District Council’s website soon. To find out more see the council’s Holidays Activities and Food Programme by visiting it web page https://www.mansfield.gov.uk/HAF2021 To find ore information on the council’s My Mansfield Facebook page.

The closing date for applications is Sunday July 18, 2021.